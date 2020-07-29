YouTube host on Nadler calling Antifa violence a 'myth': 'This shouldn't be a partisan issue'

YouTube host Austen Fletcher said on Wednesday that top Democrat Jerrold Nadler's comment that Antifa violence in Portland was a "myth" made him question the motives of the House Judiciary Committee chairman.

“At the end of the day, political violence should be disavowed by both sides. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Fletcher told “Fox & Friends.”

Nadler dismissed violence in Portland, Ore., in an impromptu interview when Fletcher randomly approached the congressmen on the street.

“For the last 60-plus nights, we’ve seen the footage online, it is going viral. I think the echo chambers are the bigger problem here because the right is seeing the fires, the Molotov cocktails, the fireworks, the attacks on the police,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the left is taking a different perspective of the protests.

“The left is seeing the other framing of it where it's veterans and mothers getting tear-gassed by stormtroopers,” Fletcher said.

“The reality is that the truth is somewhere in the middle, but, Mr. Nadler in the situation is really relying on those echo chambers to keep the apolitical people asleep … to hear Mr. Nadler say that it is a myth and doesn’t exist, I thought maybe it would have been better to say, 'Hey, I don’t want to do any interviews today.'”

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh also ripped Democrats Tuesday, accusing them of being "in a total state of denial" about the ongoing violence in cities across America.

"The Rush Limbaugh Show" host referenced Nadler's description of Antifa Sunday as "a myth that is being spread only in Washington, D.C."

"There aren't any peaceful protests," Limbaugh said, taking issue with another common media description of the demonstrations in cities across America. "Of course there are riots, there is property damage, there is endless looting – in Portland, there [has been more than] 55 nights in a row of it.

"There was live rioting and looting in New York that was televised, and the Democrats are even now denying that that was happening."