Young voter turned off by Harris' 'pandering': Seems like abortion is 'only thing I'm allowed to care about'

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Vice President Harris and former President Trump are working to score points with a critical voting bloc - young Americans.

While Trump has made strides with the voting group, Kamala Harris was called out by a Gen Z conservative influencer, who claims young women are tired of being "pandered" to by the campaign.

"I'm a young woman, and I'm being constantly pandered to on the campaign trail. About the only thing I'm allowed to care about, according to Kamala Harris, is a woman's supposed constitutional right to an abortion," influencer Isabel Brown said on "The Faulkner Focus."

Brown added there is a "clear disconnect with where the culture of America is today, not just economic issues, but I think we're looking for someone who can truly bring a new generation of leadership to Washington, new ideas, a fresh perspective. And that's not happening with the Kamala Harris regime."

The sitting vice president has benefited from major celebrity endorsements and rode post-Democratic National Convention hype through the past weeks of campaigning. In the final stages of the 2024 race, she has shifted her strategy to focus on a media blitz while still struggling to address tough questions on her tenure in office and policy plans.

"I think Kamala Harris is still coasting on vibes and coconut memes when all we want to hear is how is she going to make life more affordable for everyday Americans. The forgotten men and women in this country who feel left behind by the political elites," content creator Link Lauren told host Harris Faulkner.

"Shockingly, Usher, Lizzo, Eminem, they don't really seem to be selling the Democratic Party," Brown added.

The panel of young voters pointed to other issues like the economy and the southern border as top-of-mind concerns heading into Election Day.

"I'm reminded of why I should vote for President Trump every single time I go to a grocery store. Every time I fill up a gas tank, I think this is something that is on the minds of every single voter, every single time they swipe their credit card under this administration," RNC youth advisory council co-chair CJ Pearson said.

"I've got a lot to complain about these days. Whether it's runaway inflation, record high gas prices, or an economy where Americans can't even focus on how they can thrive because they're too busy focusing on how they can survive under the Kamala Harris, Joe Biden administration," he continued.

Cortland County, N.Y. legislator Reed Cleland pushed back during the panel, arguing the country "can't afford" another Trump presidency. He pointed to the former president's tax cuts and foreign policy decisions, claiming Harris has "laid out an agenda for working people."

"Presidential elections matter. State elections matter. Local elections matter. Local officials make decisions on a day-to-day basis that affect people's lives every single day. There are races up and down the ballot," Cleland concluded.

According to a recent NYT/Siena poll, 25% of young voters say the economy is the top issue facing the country. The second-biggest issue among the voting bloc is abortion at 19%. Other issues include inflation and the cost of living, immigration and the character and competence of the candidates.

"There are millions of young people who feel disenfranchised and disenchanted with the entire political process," Lauren argued.

"They feel like these adults we elected to lead by example, they're the ones who racked up $35 trillion of debt. They're the reason we have an immigration crisis, wars around the world, housing crisis, chronic disease crisis. But they're also millions of young people who I think are looking at Donald Trump for the first time and saying he looks like the change agent in this election. Kamala Harris very much looks like politics as usual."