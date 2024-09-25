Leading Dem groups warn that Harris campaign needs to step up efforts to win over minority and young voters

Two influential Democratic groups, PAC Priorities USA and ProgressNow, are warning Vice President Kamala Harris that she needs to do more to win over Black, Latino, and young voters.

"We cannot tolerate any loss of support and hope to win," a memo written by both organizations read, per The New York Times. "Without an immediate investment in communication to these groups that is commensurate with their power in the electorate, electing Harris in November will become harder."

The warnings from these groups come despite a recent Howard University poll that found that an overwhelming majority of Black voters in the seven swing states support Harris over former President Trump, with 82% of respondents telling pollsters that they support Harris compared to just 12% that back Trump.

"We can’t just take our c(3) money and allocate that to people of color and then call it a day," executive director of Priorities USA, Danielle Butterfield, told The Times in reference to the "allocated funds that allow only nonpartisan educational messaging."

"We have to be deliberate, and we have to use our most aggressive persuasion tactics to target voters of color and young voters," Butterfield said.

Some progressive allies of Harris said that her campaign is running out of time to change course and target minority and young voters.

"The window for being able to absorb dollars to get to the place where we need to get to is closing," executive director of BlackPAC, Adrianne Shropshire, told The Times. "And so money really does need to move. If money is going to move at scale for the kind of political engagement that needs to be done, it needs to move quickly."

Harris' campaign has also received criticism from Black Democratic operatives over the Harris campaign avoiding minority-owned political firms for consulting work, according to a report from Monday.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.