©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump support among young Black and Latino men spikes in new poll

A GenForward poll shows shifting political support among Black and Latino men

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
Democrats worry Harris 'losing traction' with youth voters as Trump rallies at ASU Video

Democrats worry Harris 'losing traction' with youth voters as Trump rallies at ASU

ASU College Republicans President Carson Carpenter joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why he believes support is 'waning' for Kamala Harris and the significance of Trump's rally at ASU as he gains with young voters. 

A new poll shows that former President Trump has historically strong support from young minority voters with less than two weeks before Election Day.

The latest GenForward poll from the University of Chicago, released Wednesday, found that 26 percent of Black men between the ages of 18 and 40 said they would vote for Trump, while only 12 percent of Black women said the same. It is a significant gain since Black voters overall supported Biden over Trump by a nine to one ratio in the 2020 presidential election. 

Trump also has improved with young Latino men, 44 percent of whom said they'd support him compared to about 38 percent who voted for him in 2020. Even so, Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris leads Trump overall 47-35 in the poll, which includes large oversamples of young voters of color. 

Trump and Harris in Pennsylvania split image

Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris are competing for voters of color.  (Getty Images)

Still, the underlying results provide further evidence of a potential political realignment among minority voters on generational and gender lines. Young Black and Latino Americans have typically supported Democratic candidates – but several surveys have shown weakened support for Harris among these groups, who say economic issues and immigration are the top concerns for their communities. 

Where Harris is strong is among women of color. A majority of Black (63%), Asian American and Pacific Islander (60%) and Latina (55%) women say they support Harris over Trump.

Trump speaks during Univision town hall

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a Univision town hall, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Doral, Fla.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White women showed a slight preference for Harris over Trump, 44-40 percent.

The GenForward poll ran from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6 and included 2,359 eligible voters 18 to 40 years old. It has a plus or minus 3.13 percentage point margin of error. 

Kamala Harris CNN town hall

Kamala Harris CNN town hall (Screenshot/CNN)

Both Harris and Trump have focused on outreach to minority voters in the closing days of the 2024 presidential election.

The Harris campaign unveiled an economic agenda for Black men last week, emphasizing her plans to provide small business loans to Black-owned businesses and legalize marijuana. 

Her campaign also ramped up events targeting Latino and Black voters in battleground states, and former President Barack Obama chastised Black men, claiming they could be hesitant to vote for a woman as president. 

Trump has highlighted recent endorsements from Black celebrities and athletes at his rallies, including Detroit rapper Trick Trick, boxing legend Tommy "Hitman" Hearns and former NFL players Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.  

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

