Friendly fire: Planned Parenthood group rips CNN over lack of abortion questions during debate

A Planned Parenthood organization took a shot at CNN after Tuesday’s first installment of the liberal network’s two-night Democratic primary debate failed to touch on abortion.

“Tonight, voters missed an opportunity to hear how Democratic candidates will approach a fundamental issue that impacts their lives. Candidates spent more than 30 minutes debating health care, but it's meaningless if we cannot access it,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s verified account tweeted.

CRITICS SLAM CNN DEMOCRATIC DEBATE FOR IGNORING MUELLER, MOCK NETWORK’S ‘OVER-THE-TOP’ COVERAGE

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund aims to “fight back when anti-abortion politicians and their extremist allies try to outlaw abortion, take away access to affordable birth control, and block patients from care at Planned Parenthood health centers,” according to its website.

“In nearly 3 hours, there was not one question on abortion access or reproductive health care—despite the fact that the Trump administration is actively trying to dismantle our nation’s program for affordable birth control with a gag rule,” PPAF added.

“As the American people decide their vote, they deserve to hear about the candidates’ visions for how they will protect and expand access to abortion. We call on the Democratic National Committee and CNN to ensure that efforts to protect abortion access are discussed,” PPAF wrote.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN was also widely condemned for ignoring former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's recent testimony during Tuesday’s debate. The debate featured 112 mentions of health or health care, 78 mentions of President Trump, 44 mentions of Medicare and 15 versions of the words racism and racist, but snubbed issues that are clearly important to certain viewers.

CNN will have another crack at things during the second round on Wednesday night.