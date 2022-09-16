Expand / Collapse search
Working-class Latinos are not buying Dems' 'out-of-touch' messaging, says Virginia AG

Quinnipiac poll shows less than half of Hispanic voters approve of Biden

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares discusses reasons why Democrats are losing Latino voters and why Republicans' messaging resonates.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) argued the Democratic Party has fallen "out of touch" with working-class Latino voters and lacks convincing messaging. On "America's Newsroom" Friday, Miyares highlighted that Republican messages resonating, leading to a shifting of support from Hispanic voters toward the GOP.

HISPANIC VOTERS PREDICT RED WAVE, SAY DEMOCRATS USE HANDOUTS AND RHETORIC TO APPEASE MINORITIES

JASON MIYARES: I can't emphasize enough [that] the Democratic Party messaging right now is so out of touch with working-class Latinos of all stripes. They're seeing this, and it may be messaging that works with upper educated and wealthy liberals, but for your average individual working either at a shipyard or working a day-to-day or a minimum wage job, they're seeing this messaging, and it's totally against what they believe and what their values are. And so faith and family is so critical in the Latino community, and they see one party that emphasizes, one party that says parents matters (sic.) and another party doesn't.

