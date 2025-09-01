Woody Allen calls Trump a 'pleasure to work with' on film set, praises him as an actor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Although Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen isn’t a supporter of President Donald Trump, he told comedian Bill Maher that Trump was a "pleasure to work with" on a movie set.

On the latest episode of Maher’s "Club Random" podcast posted Monday, Allen recalled directing Trump in his 1998 film "Celebrity" and praised the former president’s cameo.

"No, I’m not a Trumper. I’m one of the few people who can say he directed Trump. I directed Trump in a movie… in ‘Celebrity.’ And he was, you know, he was a pleasure to work with and a very good actor," the 89-year-old director told Maher.

Playing himself, Trump appeared in a scene with actress Judy Davis, where he discussed tearing down St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City and replacing it with a "very, very tall and beautiful building."

"He was very polite and hit his mark and did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business," Allen recalled.

Maher joked, "How dare you?"

"Oh, if you think you were canceled before," Maher added sarcastically, apparently referencing the sexual misconduct allegations against Allen, which Allen has denied.

Allen quipped, "I wish I could direct him now. If he would let me direct him now that he’s president, I think I could do wonders."

"But he was very easy to work with," Allen continued.

Maher agreed that Trump is different when he’s not acting as a politician. Maher, who has long been one of the president’s fiercest critics, met with Trump at the White House earlier this year and spoke positively about their encounter.

"Yeah, he’s different in person, and when you say that, people who are purely emotional get very upset, even though it’s just the truth. We’re just saying the truth," Maher told Allen.

The filmmaker emphasized that he did not vote for Trump in the last election.

"Well, you know, I’m a Democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris," Allen said. "And I take issue with him on, you know, 95% of the things, maybe 99%. But as an actor, he was very good. He was very convincing and very—you know, he had a charismatic quality as an actor, and I’m surprised he wanted to go into politics."

Trump has made cameos in numerous movies, including "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" and "Zoolander."