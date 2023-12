Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A viral trend has young women revealing their "icks" and recording men engaged in activities or dressing in a way that they find unattractive.

Many of the trend videos included background music from the hit song "Take a Bow" by Rihanna. As the significant other displaying the "ick" comes into focus, the famous lyrics "you look so dumb right now" play as the unaware man goes about his day.

One clip shows a young man putting away groceries in small no-show socks while walking around the apartment. Many of the responses to the video compared the man's feet to those of a ballerina.

"Some of these icks were getting out of hand but this…yeah that's an ick," one user replied.

'DINK' COUPLES RECEIVE MIXED RESPONSES AFTER FLAUNTING CHILD-FREE LIFESTYLE ON TIKTOK

It seems feet are a general "ick for some women, as another viral video shows a husband carefully making his way down the wooden steps of a bunk bed while barefoot. The video, shot from the bottom bunk, only shows the man's legs and feet attempting to land gracefully on each step.

"New ick unlocked: My husband getting down from the top bunk. Wait for the toe at the end," the wife captioned the video.

"1 week into marriage…having doubts," another wife wrote in a TikTok video.

The clip reveals a young man using his foot, which is thankfully covered by a sock, to scroll through movies on an airplane touchscreen display while casually sipping champagne while reclining in a chair.

However, many users on social media disagreed with the wife and said they were impressed by the man's ability to use his lower extremities to avoid exertion.

"Man is a genius. I'm sorry," one account said under the video.

'ORANGE PEEL THEORY' TREND SUGGESTS THIS IS THE ULTIMATE SIGN OF A LOVING PARTNER

"New ick unlocked," TikToker Liv Pokek captioned a video showing her boyfriend struggling to remain upright while wearing bright orange ice skates. As he helplessly flails his arms, the man eventually retains his balance after grabbing onto a small statue of a penguin.

"Your sign not to go ice skating with your bf," Polek added.

Other clips had women appalled men engaged in unorthodox approaches to everyday activities. One video showed a man slopping up a plate of macaroni and cheese with his tongue, while another revealed a man with his legs tucked together as he attempted to balance a plate of food while surfing the web on his phone.

But perhaps the greatest "ick" came from a video of a man in the fetal position on the couch and sprawled out along his mom's legs. The mother rubs her son's back and neck as he lays comfortably.

"My grown 6'3 husband cuddling his mommy," the wife wrote in the video caption.

The creator of the video turned off comments to the viral clip after over 200,000 people liked it.

ANTISEMITIC TIKTOK CONTENT THE LATEST 'DIGITAL FENTANYL' FROM CHINA, REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER SAYS

Another version of the trend came with a more aggressive tone, blaring the song "Ick" by female rapper Lay Bankz.

"Lady boner gone, L-l-lady boner gone—ewww," the lyrics announce.

The videos showed women dancing to the lyrics while revealing their own personal "icks," such as a man who is still friends with his ex and men who say, "Your boyfriend doesn't need to know," as well as "I'm not ready for a relationship."

One comedian, Jared Freid, even toured the country to ask women what their biggest "ick" was.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Women in the audience revealed that some of their biggest turn-offs were men who bent at the waist instead of crouching down to tie their shoes and practicing their golf swing "out of nowhere."