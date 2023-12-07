Boyfriends face new TikTok 'name a woman' challenge where there’s only one right answer

The latest viral trend on TikTok, dubbed the "name a woman" challenge, involves asking unsuspecting boyfriends a single question.

TikTok users are encouraged to ask their boyfriend to name a woman and if he responds with his girlfriend's name, they have given the right answer, but if they don't, users are told to "start a fight" or pretend to get mad if he says another woman's name.

The hashtag #nameawomen has over 100 million views and while thousands of women have asked their boyfriends the simple question, very few have answered the question "correctly," with many responding with the names of prominent celebrities, politicians, athletes or even random women's names.

TikTok user @taniatotanesmartinez first posted the video that prompted the challenge on November 29, telling users to "ask your man to name a woman" and "if that guy says any other name than yours, you should start a fight." As of December 8, the video had 7 million, views, over 780,000 likes, almost 10,000 comments and over 60,000 shares.

The day before, she asked her own significant other to answer the question, and he passed the test when he said her name.

"This guy wins this trend," she wrote. "If your man doesn't say your name when asked if he can name a woman, dump his a$$."

Many TikTok users have commented on @taniatotanesmartinez's video applauding her for the idea, and thousands of users and social media influencers have filmed themselves asking their boyfriends the now infamous question.

Years ago, comedian and actor Billy Eichner asked a similar question on his comedy game show "Billy on the Street," where he would walk the streets of New York City, asking unsuspecting pedestrians questions about popular culture in exchange for prizes if they answered the questions correctly. Several passersby of all genders had trouble instantly responding to his prompt, "For a dollar, name a woman."

For the TikTok challenge, many men often seemed skeptical of the vague question, cautiously providing an answer.

After pondering the question for some time, one man finally came to the answer "Kamala Harris."

"[A]ll that thinking and that's the best he could come up with," the user wrote.

User @angelac0123 asked her significant other to name a woman. Before answering "Madison," he asked if the question was some sort of trick.

User @carroe__cate asked her significant other to name a woman, to which he responded Susan B. Anthony, which garnered over 2 million views and 22,000 comments.

"When you don't understand the assignment but pass with flying colors anyway," she wrote.

"can't start a fight with Susan B Anthony," one woman commented.

"I love how every one of these I've seen has the guy looking completely surprised by the name that he says," another commented.