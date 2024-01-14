Woman leaves date in the dust after he tries to bamboozle her into babysitting kids

An Alabama grandma in her 50s bailed on her dinner date, who promised her a good time, only to try and swindle a freebie out of the deal. She said she was "mad as can be" about her latest experience on the single scene.

The grandma, who goes by "Dolly Day" on TikTok, regularly speaks about what it's like being middle-aged and searching for love to her 350,000 followers. The video of her confusion about her latest date gone wrong garnered 1 million views on TikTok.

"He said, 'I'll show you a good time. We'll go get a bite to eat.' I said, ‘Okay,'" Dolly said.

But that's not exactly what happened.

Dolly said she had known the man casually from around the area for a few months.

"I don't know what the hell I was invited out to. He'd said I'd like to take you out, so I agreed," she said after returning home from the failed date. "I'm so mad. I'm not sure, I can get this all out of my mouth."

Dolly's date picked her up and was dressed "nice," according to her. Then she said her date told her that he had to go to his daughter's house for "just a minute."

At the time, Dolly said she was thinking it was too soon and too fast to meet his family.

"I wasn't planning on meeting your family," she said. Her date insisted it wouldn't take too long.

When she arrived at the daughter's home, Dolly noticed lots of children present.

"So we get in and [the daughter had]… her coat on… her purse on her shoulder. And the husband [was] standing there with his car keys in his hand. Well, I don't know if we're all going out to dinner, right? I don't know, but a bunch of little children there."

Dolly met her date's daughter, husband as well as another couple whose kids were there.

"And there's another young couple there. I shake everybody's hands, and I guess we're all going out. Hell, I don't know, right?"

Then, the adults told the kids that they had to behave for Dolly.

"I look to him, I say, ‘What are we doing?’"

Confused and enraged about being dragged into babysitting her date's grandkids, Dolly was out of there in no time.

"This S.O.B. had come and got me, wanted me to babysit his damn grandchildren and the neighbor's kids while they went out, and then he was going to take me to go get me a bite to eat as a reward. I gave all the kids a little hug and got them all sitting down, and I called a frickin' Uber."

Dolly explained she had her own grandkids to babysit, and wasn't interested in babysitting anyone else's.

"What the hell?" Dolly said.