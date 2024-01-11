Atlanta single woman's first date went horribly wrong after 'sneaky' guy's scorned boyfriend shows up

An Atlanta woman said that she will "no longer be partaking in the dating scene" after her first date with a man she met, and thought was single, went horribly wrong when his significant other used location services to catch his partner in the act.

A TikTok influencer named Ashton (@realashtonb) described a date she went on with a guy she met at the mall.

"I went on a date in Atlanta, and the guy who I wanted to date with his boyfriend showed up at the restaurant while we were on our date," Ashton said in a viral TikTok that has garnered more than 5 million views.

After she met the man, they spoke for an entire day and then made plans.

"We go to the restaurant. It's a very nice, nice establishment. The vibes are nice," she said. "The conversation is good, the energy is good."

However, when Ashton's date checked his phone, suddenly the mood completely changed "out of no where." Her date began to act fidgety and looked visibly uncomfortable.

"So he's like, ‘I gotta go to the restroom.’ I'm like, ‘Okay, go ahead and go,’" she said.

But when he returned, the date was "fidgety as hell." He was moving in his seat and looking around the restaurant.

"He was looking around, looking over the back of his shoulder, looking past me." Ashton then asked him if he was okay.

She said her date responded, "Yeah, I'm good."

Then Ashton noticed a group of men walking in, and her date had a peculiar reaction.

"Girl, when I tell you, [he] adjusted his body as to not be seen. So I'm like… something's going on," Ashton recounted.

Then she retold how the scorned lover of her date said, "'My man out with some b---h," and a heated argument ensured.

"So I'm sitting here like, 'What's going on, mister?'"

According to Ashton, the scorned boyfriend said, "You in here with this b---h. You had me at home thinking that you..."

Ashton, extremely confused, thought, "At home?"

She said the scorned boyfriend continued, "You know I got your location and how sneaky could you be? And you not even gonna let her know that you got a man."

"You gotta what? You gotta what?" Ashton thought.

At that point, Ashton took her leave from the restaurant and paid the tab so as not to have any more dealings with her disappointing date.

Her conclusions from the date was that she questioned her continued involvement in dating.

"I will no longer be participating in the dating scene," she said.

TikTok users chimed in, saying that they had crazy dating experiences in Atlanta, too.

"As soon as she said Atlanta… I screamed," a comment with 28,400 likes said.

"We need to quarantine Atlanta until we figure it out," a comment with 31,700 likes said.

"Atlanta is a sitcom," a comment with 52,500 likes said.

"This is the most Atlanta thing I have ever heard," a comment with 9,000 likes said.

Another user offered advice on dating in Atlanta.

"When you meet someone in Atlanta, start off by asking: do you have a girlfriend, a boyfriend, wife, husband, or does anyone think y'all are together?"

Another user reported in a comment with 2,000 likes that when they went home with their date in Atlanta "his house was decorated with pictures of him and his wife."

An online dating service for married people called Ashley Madison revealed that Atlanta was the top three place for sneaky links to meet dates for extramarital relationships.