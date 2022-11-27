Woke elementary schools behind 'exponential increase' in kids' gender confusion: Dr. Elana Fishbein

"No Left Turn in Education" President Dr. Elana Fishbein slammed a "woke" American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) physician for supporting gender-affirming healthcare for children while simultaneously condemning tattoos for minors, calling the move "outrageous and insane."

"It is a permanent mark or a symbol you are putting on your body, and I don’t think kids under 18 have that kind of agency to make a decision. We need to look at these laws again," Dr. Cora Breuner said, according to a recent New York Times report on a mother who was arrested after school officials discovered her 10-year-old son had gotten a tattoo.

Breuner, who co-authored an AAP study supporting gender-affirming healthcare to minors, came under fire and was accused of hypocrisy.

"Every common sense person would identify that is outrageous and insane," Fishbein told "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, yes, there is a serious problem with kids who are suffering from gender dysphoria or confusion about their identity or sexual identity, but to get doctors and physicians going and mutilating those children before they are actually checking other ways of intervention and treatments that are not intrusive, that are not going to have consequences – physical or mental – for the rest of their lives," she said.

Fishbein said the doctors behind the push have forgotten their oath to "do no harm."

Ripping educators who she claims are driving the ideological push that is compelling an "exponential increase" in children to second-guess their gender identity, Fishbein said there can be no "biological reason" for the change.

"We see what's happening in school today. When kids are entering kindergarten, the way their teacher is greeting them is by asking them for their pronouns," she said. "In fact, in classes in an elementary school, every class is starting with the teaching asking them [about their pronouns]…

"There's this whole process in the school that has definitely become the pipeline for that outrageous transgender and gender ideology," she said.

The New York Times piece said the mother arrested for allowing her 10-year-old son to get a tattoo was no isolated incident, and pointed to separate arrests made in Ohio, Georgia and North Carolina as examples.