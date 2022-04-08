Barr: Durham appears to have 'dug very deep', uncovered 'good information' on Russia probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Special Counsel John Durham has made significant headway in investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Friday.

Barr, who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, said that if there is a case to be brought against any further defendants in the matter, Durham is one who is not reticent to bring it.

"I think the question all along … has been that this was a campaign-dirty-trick to get the government to investigate allegations -- scurrilous allegations -- about Donald Trump and then leak that right before the election," Barr told "The Story."

"And so that raises two questions: Was the Clinton campaign developing this false information and feeding it in for that purpose? And what was the FBI's role on this?"

Barr said the investigation into former Clinton attorney Michael Sussmann, who has been indicted in the probe, is key to figuring out whether Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign was engaged in illegalities.

"It tells me that he [has] dug very deep and he has developed some good information and he thinks he can make a criminal case here," Barr said.

"And there's never been a doubt in my mind that if there's a crime to be proven in and brought by the prosecutor, Durham will do it," he said of the former Connecticut federal prosecutor.

When asked about the most recent allegations against his former boss, Trump, Barr said claims surrounding the former president bringing White House documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., are akin to making "a mountain out of a molehill."

"[T]he whole classification system is for the president -- it's his authority that is used for it. And he can classify or declassify things if he wants," he said, adding that there is "perhaps a technical violation" at play.