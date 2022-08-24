Widow of slain police captain slams VP Harris, 'woke' corporations for BLM defense: 'Crime is not political'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The widow of a retired St. Louis police captain murdered in cold blood by a Black Lives Matter rioter in 2020 is speaking out against anti-police rhetoric fueled by the progressive left.

Ann Dorn, wife of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, slammed Vice President Kamala Harris and "woke" corporations on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday for perpetuating the violence.

"Being a leader, [Kamala Harris] is supposed to be calling for peace, and she was telling protesters to continue with their protests, and she set up a bail fund for them to bail them out of jail. That's absurd," Dorn said.

"She should've been charged with inciting a riot there because it increased and condoned the violence happening in our countries," she added.

Dorn, who recently detailed her disdain for the hatred and division plaguing the U.S. in an op-ed published with Fox News Digital, called Harris and her left-wing affiliates "supervillains" in contrast to her "superhero" husband.

"He was Black. His life mattered," she wrote.

Dorn told hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus that changing America's course begins with electing better politicians and vetting their background before putting them in office.

"Crime is not political, and these prosecutors are making it a political issue," she said. "Criminals who commit crimes need to be put in jail – especially violent crimes."

Dorn went on to reveal that her husband's murderer had already been arrested twice and charged with armed robbery, yet he never served a jail sentence for the crime.

She also added that her late husband would be ashamed to see where the country is heading today, saying, "This is not the country that we hoped for."