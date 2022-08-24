Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Widow of slain police captain slams VP Harris, 'woke' corporations for BLM defense: 'Crime is not political'

Ann Dorn says Kamala Harris should be charged with inciting the riot that led to her husband's death

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
The widow of a retired St. Louis police captain murdered in cold blood by a Black Lives Matter rioter in 2020 is speaking out against anti-police rhetoric fueled by the progressive left.

Ann Dorn, wife of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, slammed Vice President Kamala Harris and "woke" corporations on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday for perpetuating the violence.

"Being a leader, [Kamala Harris] is supposed to be calling for peace, and she was telling protesters to continue with their protests, and she set up a bail fund for them to bail them out of jail. That's absurd," Dorn said.

MY HUSBAND CAPT. DAVID DORN WAS MURDERED IN  2020 RIOTS. HIS KILLER HAD HELP DIVIDING AMERICA

Left: Stephan Cannon; Right: David Dorn 

Left: Stephan Cannon; Right: David Dorn  (St. Louis Metro Police Department/ Missouri Department of Public Safety)

"She should've been charged with inciting a riot there because it increased and condoned the violence happening in our countries," she added.

Dorn, who recently detailed her disdain for the hatred and division plaguing the U.S. in an op-ed published with Fox News Digital, called Harris and her left-wing affiliates "supervillains" in contrast to her "superhero" husband.

HUNDREDS MOURN DAVID DORN, RETIRED ST. LOUIS POLICE CAPTAIN KILLED IN LOOTING

"He was Black. His life mattered," she wrote.

David Dorn, a retired police captain, was protecting a friend's pawn shop on June 2 when he was killed. Authorities released security video Friday showing seven persons of interest who entered the shop prior around the time Dorn was killed. 

David Dorn, a retired police captain, was protecting a friend's pawn shop on June 2 when he was killed. Authorities released security video Friday showing seven persons of interest who entered the shop prior around the time Dorn was killed.  ((Missouri Department of Public Safety))

Dorn told hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus that changing America's course begins with electing better politicians and vetting their background before putting them in office. 

"Crime is not political, and these prosecutors are making it a political issue," she said. "Criminals who commit crimes need to be put in jail – especially violent crimes."

Dorn went on to reveal that her husband's murderer had already been arrested twice and charged with armed robbery, yet he never served a jail sentence for the crime.

She also added that her late husband would be ashamed to see where the country is heading today, saying, "This is not the country that we hoped for." 

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.