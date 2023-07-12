Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Why the reality of sinking inflation fails to produce big headlines

The U.S. Inflation Rate Calculator puts June 2023's rate at 3% nationally

Howard Kurtz
By Howard Kurtz | Fox News
close
Judge limits Biden’s contact with social media leaders over censorship concerns  Video

Judge limits Biden’s contact with social media leaders over censorship concerns 

FOX Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino discusses the free speech complications of business and government communications raised in the case.

Inflation is dropping! Good news, huh?

Apparently you don’t understand how this game is played.

Sure, for this snapshot in time, the latest figures are leading the major papers.

TRUMP WANTS TRIAL AFTER 2024 ELECTION, GOP SOURCE ON BIDEN GETS INDICTED

New York Times: "Inflation data released on Wednesday showed a pronounced cooling and offered some of the most hopeful news since the Federal Reserve began trying to tame rapid price increases 16 months ago."

Washington Post: "A year after inflation soared to the highest level in four decades, price increases are returning closer to normal levels, with families and businesses feeling the difference as wages rise faster than prices and policymakers debate how much more to slow the economy."

Joe Biden

President Biden speaks at the White House during a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act on Sept. 13, 2022. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

So the 3 percent inflation rate reported for June – beating the market’s all-knowing, all-seeing expectations – is a welcome surprise. It’s the lowest level in more than two years.

But the unwritten rules of cable and online news say statistics are only important when we are careening toward a crisis.

Inflation got quite high, Republicans used rising prices to pound President Biden every day, and that’s fair game.

MORE JOURNALISTS ARE TELLING BIDEN TO HANG IT UP, ADVICE HE’S SURE TO IGNORE

But now that it’s down to a more reasonable 3 percent, while some Republicans may continue their bashing (on the theory that many people don’t follow the numbers), many others will move on to other topics.

The president will boast about taming inflation, as he did yesterday, but the press will only cover it for a couple of days before it is deemed old news.

Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks, alongside President Joe Biden, at an event celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 13, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks, alongside President Joe Biden, at an event celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 13, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

I’m not suggesting here that Biden is being treated unfairly. When George H.W. Bush was running for reelection in 1992, the country had technically pulled out of a deep recession, but most people felt the outlook was bleak. In politics, perception is what matters.

A similar scenario has unfolded at the border. For Biden’s first two years, a strong case could be made that he botched the immigration issue and that things at the southern border were out of control. Every Republican running for president is denouncing Biden on border issues – and, in Ron DeSantis’ case, vowing to build the wall that Donald Trump could not.

President Biden celebrates the Inflation Reduction Act as the stock market plunges

President Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

There was a particularly loud media drumbeat as we approached the end of the Title 42 policy, launched during the pandemic, that allowed for quick expulsion of illegal migrants. The media echoed the same warnings – a humanitarian crisis is about to get far worse.

But then a strange thing happened. Since early May, according to Customs figures, illegal crossings have dropped by almost 70 percent. Heard much about that? Of course you haven’t.

As the Post puts it, "the Biden administration appears to have better control over the southern border than at any point since early 2021."

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE'S MEDIA BUZZMETER PODCAST, A RIFF ON THE DAY'S HOTTEST STORIES

Now the Biden team isn’t spiking the football. Maybe this is a temporary fluke, or maybe it’s the result of the administration allowing tens of thousands of migrants to enter legally through a mobile app, with more deportations for those who break the rules.

So while the plunge in illegal crossings is drawing modest coverage, it’s nothing like when the numbers were soaring every month and the networks were belatedly sending correspondents to places like El Paso. A 70 percent plunge just ain’t that exciting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bad news is big news. Good news, yawn, not so much.

Howard Kurtz is the host of FOX News Channel's MediaBuzz (Sundays 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET). Based in Washington, D.C., he joined the network in July 2013 and regularly appears on Special Report with Bret Baier and other programs.