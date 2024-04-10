Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on claim GOP wants to 'bring slavery back'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed the Republican Party wants to "bring slavery back," while discussing the Arizona state Supreme Court ruling on abortion.

The co-hosts discussed a 4-2 ruling from the Arizona state Supreme Court on Tuesday, which said an 1864 law — passed when Arizona was a territory and codified when it became a state in 1913 that prohibits abortion in almost all circumstances aside from trying to save the life of the mother — is "now enforceable."

Goldberg doubled down on a claim she made about Republicans 16 years earlier when it came to judicial appointments and how conservative judges interpret the U.S. Constitution.

"Take a look at the things that they’re rolling back. Remember I said ages ago, you know, in their minds they want to bring slavery back. They’re OK with it because you see things change. One of the good things about the Supreme Court is you can fight to make sure you make stuff better. You don’t generally fight to make stuff worse," Goldberg said.

During a 2008 interview on "The View," Goldberg posed a question to then-GOP presidential candidate John McCain about his plans to appoint Supreme Court justices who "strictly interpret" and "enforce" the Constitution, asking if she should be worried about being "returned to slavery."

On Wednesday, the liberal co-host appeared to suggest that if the Arizona court was fine with the abortion ruling, it could go further on other laws.

"How is that going to roll? What’s the next thing because, you know, about this – with all of this comes birth control. With all of this comes everything that you need as a woman to have had put in place to make sure we were doing better than we were," Goldberg continued.

The co-hosts railed against the Arizona ruling, as co-host Sunny Hostin argued it was Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito who paved the way for such decisions to be made by states.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said even Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake found the ruling went too far.

"I believe that a lot of elected Republicans are completely out of step with the sentiment of the country because we’ve seen in Kansas a very red state, Ohio and Kentucky, that Republicans turned out to protect some access to abortion," Griffin said.

While discussing former President Trump's abortion stance on Monday, Goldberg argued abortion was not included in the Ten Commandments.

"It’s you, your doctor, and God. That’s who you have to be conversational to, and it’s not mentioned in the big ten, I’m just going to say," she continued, referring to the Ten Commandments.

Hostin agreed, but said evangelical Christians would apply it to "thou shalt not kill."

"I think ‘thou shall not kill’ cannot be used as the block because we allow wars all the time," Goldberg said.

Hostin, who is personally opposed to abortion but doesn't favor its abolition as a matter of policy, noted the existence of the death penalty and said, "we allow guns."

The law in Arizona would also make it a felony for anyone who "provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life," potentially carrying a prison sentence between 2 and 5 years.

