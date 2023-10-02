Whoopi Goldberg clashes with Rep. Nancy Mace over abortion during 'The View'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg clashed with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., over abortion during "The View" on Monday as the co-host pressed her on why she was being "held to someone else's religious beliefs."

Goldberg asked Mace if she wanted the government telling her how to raise a family.

"I don't want the government," she began, before Goldberg followed up.

"Because the law says you don’t – no law says you have to have an abortion. No law – there’s no law on the books that says you have to have an abortion. Isn’t that my choice if my doctor and I feel that’s the best way for me – because if I’m a nice Jewish girl or if I’m a girl who has a different religious belief, why am I being held to someone else’s religious beliefs?" Goldberg said.

Mace said that "at some point" the baby deserves the "right to life."

"But that's your belief," Goldberg responded.

Mace argued that people who don't want the government involved in their decisions cannot have it "both ways."

"But those who want the government to pay for it have the government in the room with the doctor and the woman. You can’t have it both ways," Mace continued.

"Isn’t that your choice to make that decision? Why do you want me to go with your belief when that is not my belief? That’s the part I’m trying to understand," Goldberg asked again.

Mace said that the states currently have the right to do whatever they want when it came to abortion and limits on abortion, suggesting in New York and California women can have an abortion up until nine months.

"No one, no one, no doctor, no hospital, no one will take a baby at nine months for an abortion. I’m telling you," Goldberg shot back. Mace then listed several Democrats, such as President Biden and Vice President Harris, who have not said what limits on abortion they support.

Mace, who is a victim of rape, argued that "rapists in blue states" were being granted cash bail, and said there were "more rights" for rapists than for the women that have been raped.

Goldberg repeated her question again before going to commercial.

Mace accused the GOP of being "tone-deaf" on the issue in April and argued Republicans were "afraid of the issue because we're afraid of our base."

