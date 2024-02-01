'The View' co-hosts clash over whether America is a racist country: 'Can’t dismiss my lived experience'

"The View" co-hosts clashed on Thursday over whether America is a racist country, as co-host Sunny Hostin deemed a "significant portion" of the U.S. to be prejudiced.

The co-hosts discussed GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley's appearance on Charlamagne Tha God's "The Breakfast Club" show. Haley argued division in this country started under the Obama administration and said during the media appearance that she doesn't believe America is a racist country, but rather that there is racism in America.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said that she doesn't believe the vast majority of Americans are racist, but argued that there is racism in America.

"Well, we don't know that," co-host Joy Behar disagreed. Hostin argued that the FBI director said White supremacy was "the biggest threat to our country today."

SUNNY HOSTIN COMPARES REPUBLICAN WOMAN TO COCKROACHES VOTING FOR INSECTICIDE, OUTRAGING HER ‘VIEW’ CO-HOST

"That still doesn't mean that's the vast majority of people. I just don't believe in my day-to-day life that the people you’re encountering harbor racist viewpoints," Farah Griffin continued.

Hostin responded, "if you looked like me, you would believe differently."

Griffin posed the question to the co-hosts and asked if they believed the majority of Americans were racist. "Help me understand," she said.

"I think that there is a significant portion that are racist and you can't dismiss my lived experience," Hostin said, as the audience applauded. Griffin quickly responded and said, "I never would."

TIM SCOTT CLASHES WITH ‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS AFTER CALLING OUT ‘DISGUSTING MESSAGE’ ABOUT RACE

"When I say, there are a lot of racists in this country, I just experienced my son walking down the beach being called the n-word several times in Florida," Hostin continued. "So you can't say, ‘I believe that the vast majority of people aren’t racist,' we don't know that."

Griffin agreed and repeated that she would never minimize Hostin's experiences. Co-host Sara Haines turned the conversation back to Haley and said she thought the GOP presidential candidate was doing what every politician does, "panders, double talks," and "flip-flops."

"And anyone that believes there’s some iconic D.C. politician that doesn’t play the same game every time an election rolls around, they’re being intellectually dishonest," Haines added. "Republicans right now are dealing with a fractured party. They are walking a line that really has them against the wall in some ways. She’s doing what she has to do and I’m right now currently of the anyone but Trump presidency club."

Hostin pushed back and asked, "but where is her moral compass?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Where are the moral compasses' in D.C., Sunny? That's naive," Haines responded.

Charlamagne also pressed Haley on her slavery gaffe during the interview.

"When he asked that question, I made the mistake of thinking he was trying to ask something else," Haley said of the audience member who asked her what she believed the cause of the Civil War was during the interview. "I could tell that he was not a fan. Slavery should have been the first thing that came out of my mouth. Growing up in South Carolina, we all knew that the Civil War was about slavery."