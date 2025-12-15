Whoopi Goldberg eulogizes Rob Reiner as 'standup guy' following director's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whoopi Goldberg remembered Rob Reiner as "a wonderful director and a standup guy" on Monday following the news of his shocking death.

"I was lucky enough to get directed by him in ‘Ghosts of Mississippi,’" Goldberg said on "The View," referring to the 1996 film. She also remembered Reiner as an outspoken activist.

"Quite a guy," she said. "Quite an amazing man."

Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their Brentwood, California, home Sunday, according to law enforcement. The couple's son, Nick Reiner, has been taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department on murder charges.

"He was a friend," Goldberg said, recalling how she saw him at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors when they were recognizing actor Billy Crystal.

"We were together quite a bit, and he was a wonderful director and a guy who was a standup guy," she said.

Co-host Ana Navarro also praised Reiner because he often "spoke up and defended democracy." Reiner was an outspoken liberal activist and Democratic Party supporter.

"He put his money and his mouth where his heart was," Navarro said.

Numerous other tributes have circulated from celebrities who remembered Reiner as both a talented director and friend.

Stephen King said he was "horrified and saddened" by the Reiners' deaths in a post shared on X .

"Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker," King said, who had one of his stories adapted into the film "Stand By Me," directed by Reiner. "Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me."

"He made some of the most formative movies for my generation," Ben Stiller also wrote on X . "'Spinal Tap' is one of the best comedies ever made — and the list goes on. He was a kind caring person who was really, really funny."

