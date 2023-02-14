Whoopi Goldberg bizarrely says she can't tell 'Black Tim Scott' apart from Rick Scott

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg bizarrely said Tuesday that she cannot tell the difference between "Black Tim Scott," a Republican senator from South Carolina, and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., while discussing Tim Scott's potential presidential bid.

"Tim Scott, Black Tim Scott, right, because there are two Scotts and I don't know how to differentiate them without a picture," Goldberg began before co-host Sunny Hostin noted she was talking about Rick Scott and Tim Scott.

Goldberg repeated their names and said, "Tim Scott is Black, right? Okay."

"He's about to run, announce his running, they're going to be out of the woodwork, so don't just settle," Goldberg told co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin about the field of potential Republican presidential candidates running in 2024.

JOY BEHAR SAYS TIM SCOTT DOESN'T ‘UNDERSTAND’ THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RACIST COUNTRY, SYSTEMIC RACISM

Goldberg, who was suspended for two weeks in February 2022 for claiming that the Holocaust "isn't about race," doubled down on her controversial comments in December.

"The View" co-host also recently wondered in January if "we need to see White people get beat up" to see meaningful police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols, before clarifying that she was "not suggesting that."

"Do we need to see White people also get beat before anybody will do anything? I’m not suggesting that. So don’t write us and tell me what a racist I am. I’m just asking is that what people have to see in order to wake up and realize this affects us all?" Goldberg asked.

The hosts were discussing Nikki Haley's 2024 bid for the presidency, which she officially announced on Tuesday.

‘THE VIEW'S' ANA NAVARRO CALLS WARNOCK, BOOKER THE ‘TWO AFRICAN AMERICAN SENATORS,' FORGETS SCOTT

Farah Griffin, who appeared to be excited about Haley's announcement, and said that she is someone she can "believe in." The co-host added that the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor was a huge step up from Trump.

Fellow co-host Joy Behar slammed Haley for supporting former President Donald Trump and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Behar also accused her of being an election denier before reading a legal note that clarified Haley hasn't cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election.

Goldberg claimed earlier in the show that Haley "just woke up" and has been "asleep this whole time."

Scott fired back on Twitter on Tuesday, saying "to clear up any confusion," he and Rick Scott were two different people. "You should get to know me," he added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin called Haley a "chameleon" during an episode of "The View" in September 2022 and suggested she goes by "Nikki" to hide her Indian heritage.

"I think if she leaned into being someone of color, this would be different," Hostin continued. "There's some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicity so that we can pass, that we don’t have to go by," she said.