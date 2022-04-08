'The View's' Ana Navarro calls Warnock, Booker 'the two African American senators,' forgets Scott

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro claimed Friday that Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., were "the two African American senators," leaving out all mention of Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the third, and longest serving, Black senator currently in office.

During a celebratory segment focused on the Senate's confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, Navarro told a story involving Warnock and Booker following the vote in which Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly asked them to write a letter to a young Black woman about the day's historical significance.

Navarro noted the importance of the moment for them, two Democrat senators, but conveniently left out all mention of the Black Republican who voted against Jackson's confirmation.

"There’s something I want to talk about. So, this just touched me so much yesterday. Kamala Harris … brought stationery from the VP’s office, and she gave it to Cory Booker, and she gave it to Raphael Warnock, the two African American senators, and she said, ‘Write a letter to a little girl,’" Navarro said.

She went on to read the contents of Warnock's letter to his daughter, noting there was now going to be a Supreme Court justice who "looks like" her.

None of Navarro's co-hosts corrected her false statement about the number of African American senators.

Navarro's exclusion of Scott appeared to join the backlash other liberal media figures have directed toward the senator, especially following his decision to oppose Jackson.

Left-wing MSNBC host Joy Reid accused Scott of "going along" with racism after he announced his opposition to Jackson's nomination, while disgraced liberal comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted, "Oh f--k off Tim."

Jackson was confirmed on a vote of 53-47, with 3 Republican senators joining all Democrats in voting in favor. She will be sworn in at the end of the Supreme Court's current term when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.