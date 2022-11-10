Whoopi Goldberg announces she's leaving Twitter and Joy Behar frets over Democrats not getting 'supermajority'

On "The View" this week, co-host Whoopi Goldberg announced she would be leaving Twitter and fellow co-host Joy Behar fumed over Americans not voting in a Democratic "supermajority" during the midterm elections.

"So it has been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and the place, it’s a mess," Goldberg said on Monday. "I’m — I’m getting off. I’m getting off today because I just feel like, you know, it’s so messy."

She added she might rejoin the social media site if she feels more comfortable.

"I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back," she said. "But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter."

Following the midterm elections on Tuesday, the hosts were generally pleased that a "red tsunami" did not materialize.

On Wednesday, co-host Sunny Hostin declared President Biden to be the real winner of the midterms as some states remain too close to call.

"Who was the winner last night? Joe Biden. Let's not forget every person he endorsed, almost every single person, won," Hostin said after comparing him to Donald Trump.

The daytime host praised the president's wins in the last two years of his presidency and considered the night a sign that he should run for re-election in 2024.

"He's had significant wins in terms of infrastructure, in terms of the economy, so that messaging needs to be changed. And I think that's a pretty big takeaway from the midterms because Biden actually lost less seats than any president has in a decade. That says something, that says something, and I think it's a significant takeaway," Hostin said.

She also praised voter turnout during Thursday's episode of "The View" despite claiming there was "tremendous" voter suppression on Wednesday.

Behar, who argued on Wednesday that it should have been a "blue tsunami," said Thursday that she didn't want to be a "Debbie Downer" but echoed her previous remarks and said Democrats should have a "supermajority" in Congress.

"On the one had you have a party that tried to save health care, that tries to save your right to vote, that tries to preserve a woman's right, that tries to save a planet, and we still don't have a supermajority? Still, half of this country is not paying attention to their own needs," Behar said.

Behar said Wednesday that Democrats needed a messenger like political strategist James Carville to say, "it's the democracy, stupid! It's abortion rights, stupid! It's voting rights, stupid!"

Hostin praised the president again during Thursday's episode and said she was glad he didn't talk about crime, inflation or immigration before the election.

"Those are Republican talking points. He had his finger on the pulse of what the everyday American needed, and he explained that our democracy was at stake and if you look at the exit polls, the two biggest issues — number one, saving our democracy and number two, women's health care rights," she said.