White House celebrates leading medical education accreditor for ending DEI requirements

The White House is celebrating news that a leading medical education accreditor will end its DEI requirements.

"President Trump is protecting civil rights and restoring merit-based opportunity. Organizations like the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education are making the right decision by choosing to no longer waste resources on divisive DEI departments," White House assistant press secretary Liz Huston told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Individual dignity, hard work and excellence are the foundation of American greatness, and these demeaning ‘equity’ mandates have no place in our institutions," Huston added.

In a statement last week obtained by Fox News Digital, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) announced that it will end its DEI requirements and shutter its Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

"Recent federal directives, including executive orders and a proposed rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, have prohibited accrediting bodies from requiring or otherwise encouraging a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)," ACGME said in a statement.

"Similar directives apply to programs and hospitals receiving Medicare payments for GME," the statement read.

The organization, which is an independent nonprofit that makes and tracks graduate medical education standards that encompass residencies and fellowships, said it will comply with President Donald Trump ’s various executive orders to end DEI.

"In alignment with these federal directives, the ACGME has taken several actions, including retiring DEI-specific accreditation requirements, updating the organization’s relevant policies and procedures, and closing the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," ACGME said.

In the statement, ACGME said it will assist "stakeholders through this transition," and guarantee their "accreditation system reflects both the highest standards of medical education for all residents and fellows serving all patients and the current regulatory landscape."

