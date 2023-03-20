'White fragility' author warns people of color to 'get away from White people'

One White liberal author's unusual advice to combat racism is raising eyebrows on Twitter.

Robin DiAngelo, author of the New York Times' bestseller "White Fragility," suggested part of racial justice and progress meant going back to racial segregation.

"People of color need to get away from White people and have some community with each other," she said in the March 1 webinar entitled, "Racial Justice: The Next Frontier."

In the conference, DiAngelo also complained about Whites being uncomfortable with antiracist initiatives and argued more radical change was needed in the workplace. She suggested it should be a "basic qualification" for any employee to engage in conversations about antiracism.

ROBIN DIANGELO DISTANCES HERSELF FROM ‘BE LESS WHITE’ DIVERSITY TRAINING

"What I want to do is create a culture that actually spits out those who are resistant," she said.

The left-wing activist was on a panel with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ("DEI") consultants Mary-Frances Winters and Mareisha N. Reese discussing the future of DEI when she made these comments.

DiAngelo was once one of the most sought-after voices from liberal media outlets to comment on racism and promote Critical Race Theory ideas.

Her most recent book title, "The Facilitator's Guide for White Affinity Groups: Strategies for Leading White People in an Anti-Racist Practice," suggests she believes Whites should also stay within their own racial social circles.

Her racially-charged comments enraged conservatives on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Robin DiAngelo sounding like an old-line segregationist," anti-CRT expert Chris Rufo tweeted in response to the clip.

Conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey said DiAngelo's comments sounded like racial comments made by Dilbert creator, Scott Adams recently that caused several newspapers to pull his long-running cartoon.

"When Robin DiAngelo says it, it’s inspirational and she gets paid $20k. When Scott Adams says it, it’s racist and he loses his job," she tweeted.

Darrell B. Harrison, Director of Digital platforms at Grace to You Ministries, argued that DiAngelo's comments revealed her own racist attitudes.

"For people like Robin DiAngelo, it’s always other white people who black people need to "get away from," but never her. DiAngelo is a woke Bull Connor, only instead of dogs and fire hoses, she uses the divisive and factious tenets of critical race theory to keep blacks in their place," he tweeted.