Disney+ series aimed at kids condemns ‘white fragility,’ claims Lincoln didn't care about ending slavery

A new Disney+ streaming cartoon aimed at children features elements of Critical Race Theory, identifies one of the White characters in the show as guilty of "white fragility," denounces Abraham Lincoln as not "caring" about ending slavery, and features kids discussing toppling a statue of a historical figure they don’t agree with.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is a revival of an early 2000s Disney Channel show and revolves around a group of kids growing up in modern America. In the season finale, the town of Smithville is about to put up a statue to founder Christian A. Smith. One of the main characters, Maya, discovers Smith was a slave holder.

Maya is raised by an interracial gay couple. Randall, who is Black, angrily denounces his husband Barry, who is White, for defending the town founder, proof of "white fragility," he says: "I don’t understand anything about [your] white fragility!"

After Barry expresses ignorance at the concept, Randall lectures, "You know what it means! You are doing it right now! Being defensive about race! Robin DiAngelo wrote a whole book about it. Read it. You are on page 39!"

The book "White Fragility" insists that White Americans use anger, shame and guilt to avoid taking responsibility for racial inequality. In the real world, it has been used to label White students racist.

Ultimately, Barry asks for forgiveness for his defense of the town founder, "I was so ashamed of the history that I couldn’t face it. I wanted to pretend it didn’t happen."

In the episode, some of the students talk to English teacher "Brother Kwame" who lectures them that that Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation didn’t free all the slaves.

One student reacts in horror, saying, "So it’s true. Lincoln really care about freeing slaves?" Kwame claims, "Actually, he wanted to deport us." The girl angrily responds, "Why are we just learning this? This should be the first sentence of his biography."

Fox News Digital reached out to Abraham Lincoln historian David J. Kent, author of three books on the 16th president (and the president of the Lincoln Group of DC) for comment. He called the show’s dialogue "a mix of misrepresentation, non sequitur, and falsehoods."

According to Kent, the idea that Lincoln wanted to deport African Americans is "false." Instead, he called for "a voluntary option for freemen and freedmen to colonize areas outside the United States if they wanted to, for which the federal government would pay all costs and provide a means to get started in the new area. This option was offered because ending slavery would not end racism either in the North or the South, and Lincoln (and many others) thought they should provide an option to start again elsewhere without racism." But Lincoln’s support for colonization was "tepid at best."

Kent praised Lincoln’s commitment to abolition, saying, "Lincoln worked hard to win the Civil War, both to protect the Union and as a consequence to end slavery….[He] deeply cared about the plight of African Americans, which he showed in every aspect of his life, personally and professionally."

A previous episode of the series also promoted the attack on Lincoln with the children chanting: "They say Lincoln freed the slaves. But slaves were men and women and only we can free ourselves! Emancipation is not freedom!"

The season finale ends with the children arrested after a conflict with police in riot gear. One student suggests, "We could pull down that statue. Isn't that what everyone is doing nowadays?"

They chant, "We will not stop until that statue of that slave owner comes tumbling down!... We will not stop until that statue of that slave owner comes tumbling down!" Ultimately, the town is renamed after Emily, the ghost of an enslaved girl who first alerted Maya that the original founder was a slaveholder.

A previous episode of the series featured the children embracing the concepts of Critical Race Theory as they perform a rap denouncing the U.S.: "We the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism and White supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for."

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for comment on this series, but did not hear back.