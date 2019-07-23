WH press secretary Hogan Gidley says Mueller testimony is why 'no one likes Congress'

Is President Trump concerned or annoyed about former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday?

White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Tuesday that the president is indifferent to Mueller's planned testimony and called the hearings a "waste of taxpayers money" on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"We know how this plays out. We've already read the end of this book," Gidley said. "This has been going on now for two years. There's no collusion, no obstruction, complete and total exoneration of this president. And no matter how badly the Democrats want the ending to be different, it's going to be the same."

Mueller will testify publicly before the House Judiciary Committee for at least two hours Wednesday, then sit for at least another two hours before the House Intelligence Committee.

Gidley blasted Congress for holding the hearings.

"No one likes Congress and this is the exact reason why," he said. "Because they waste so much time and energy and effort just trying to make themselves look good as opposed to getting work done for the American people."

The press secretary also was pressed on the budget compromise and blamed Democrats for 'holding the military hostage.'

"The political reality exists here that Democrats like to hold the military hostage. The president has rebuilt the military, it's the strongest most powerful entity on the planet," Gidley said. "The president felt as though that we need to move forward on rebuilding the military so that's where we sit right now."