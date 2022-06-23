Westminster Dog Show 2022: Trumpet becomes first bloodhound to win 'Best in Show'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trumpet the bloodhound became the first of his kind to win the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, making history with the prestigious award Wednesday night.

Westminster Kennel Club Communications Director Gail Miller Bisher and Trumpet's owner, Heather Helmer, joined the "Fox & Friends" crew on FOX Square to celebrate Trumpet's historic victory.

"Bloodhounds have been at Westminster since 1878, and so for it to take that long, it's a long time," Bisher told the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts. "But he was beautiful last night. He really floated around the ring. He's in great condition. His muscle tone, his skin… he's just in great shape."

"The wrinkling on the head in the face is very important and thoughtful… but it really serves a purpose," she continued. "It's about collecting and maintaining that scent when he's trailing, so it's a very important aspect to the breed, and the judge was looking for that last night."

Trumpet is the first bloodhound to win "Best in Show," ultimately winning the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York, Wednesday night.

"I was shocked and excited all at the same time," Helmer said. "Anybody could have walked home with that prize."

Helmer dispelled some common stereotypes about bloodhounds, saying they are great family dogs, love their space, and are "anything but" lazy.

"They're great with children, they're very loyal dogs, but they need their space," Helmer said.

She does not know where she will put Trumpet's historic trophy just yet.

