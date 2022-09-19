West Virginia governor torches Democrats' energy agenda: How can anybody defend what’s going on in DC?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice slammed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his support of the Inflation Reduction Act, Monday, arguing on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that too many Americans are "really hurting" from high energy prices.

GOV. JIM JUSTICE: For people to really believe that today, 2022, we can do without fossil fuels today, and we just stop. That's the most frivolous, ridiculous statement in the world. Can we get to some of them at some point in time to where we can do that? We're sure we can. Sure we can. You know, but with all that being said, the bottom line is that the more energy we have in the world, the more people live longer. People live healthier. I mean, civilization always progresses with cheap, abundant, clean energy. And so we have the ability now to be clean energy. But really, truly, I have no clue, no clue how anybody could sit back and try to defend what's going on in DC today from the standpoint you've got people all across this nation that are really hurting on this inflation deal. Well, because prices are significantly higher everywhere. If you can get the stuff, you know, and the bad of the whole thing is we just keep spinning around and trying to cover up and trying to come up with a way to make it fit and look good. I mean, this is bad stuff. And there are too many people that are really hurting. And this midterm will be a whitewash for them, and they celebrate it anyway.

