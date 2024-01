Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Harvard University offers a behemoth of courses that teach its students topics including "Queering Education," "Black Radicalism" and sexual fetishes. However, its course catalog – while offering many topics some would consider strongly critical of America – shows it does not offer significant courses focusing on American patriotism in depth despite taking in hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars every year.

In 2021, Harvard received $625 million from American taxpayers, all the while the Ivy League boasts over $50 billion in its endowment.

Some companies and prospective students are starting to question their interest in Harvard, particularly after scandals relating to alleged pervasive antisemitism and pro-Hamas sentiment on its campus – prompting legal action and a civil rights investigation from the U.S. Department of Education.

Fox News Digital reviewed Harvard's courses, looking into the academics it offers students for the steep cost of an Ivy League education. According to the university's website, it could cost $317,800 before financial aid, for a four-year degree at its undergraduate campus, including all estimated expenses.

MARXISM

The philosophy of Marxism is covered in various courses at Harvard. One course, "Reclaiming the Queer Past," delves into "queer characters" in "Beijing during the Cultural Revolution."

Another course, "Capitalism, Crime and Punishment in American History" said that it "encourages [students] to interrogate the relationship between and mutual evolution of White supremacy and capitalism."

Another course combined discussions on "Marxism" with "architecture" – specifically offering a reading on "Cultural Marxism Modern architecture." The course provides students with an "understanding of modern architecture through multiple cultural and critical lenses."

"After all, modernity also indicates battling the preexistent colonialism, imperialism, neocolonialism, as well as institutionalized chauvinism of all kinds," the course description reads.

A course on "Intersectionality in Bioethics" pays special attention to how "intersectional resistance movements …challenge systems of violence. In the process, students will examine intersectional engagements with critical race theory, feminism, Marxism… migrant justice…, and trans liberation movements."

‘QUEERING THE WORLD’

Transgenderism is another closely-studied topic at Harvard. It has multiple courses dedicated to its study, such as "Trans Genres" and features many others discussing the intersectionality of transgenderism.

Harvard's education department for prospective K-12 teachers elaborates on how one can bring queerness and transgenderism into schools.

The description for "Queering Education" said there was a "‘hidden curriculum' of heteronormativity and cisnormativity, or the subtle practices in schools that privilege heterosexual, gendered identities and ways of being."

The course helps future teachers create classrooms that support "gender… identity development for U.S. children and adolescents."

"By the end of the module, students should be able to… [t]alk comfortably about queer theory[,]… identify specific strategies that educators… use to support students in negotiating gender… norms, [and] identify tools that schools can use to… open up possibilities for complex gender and sexual identity development."

Other topics covered at Harvard include fetishes and other sexual proclivities.

"Online Dating and the Transformation of Intimacy" discusses "dozens of genders," "sexualities," "platforms for threesomes," "S&M enthusiasts," and "gay men that like beards."

The course also teaches "[c]ritical frameworks for interpreting the material hardware… including queer theory, intersectionality, and critical race theory (CRT)."

CRT, and critical theory more broadly, is a lens that views America, its laws and institutions as systemically oppressive and racist against minority groups. Critics widely regard it as anti-American, while its proponents claim it teaches an accurate depiction of U.S. society's past and present.

Other courses at Harvard address spreading "queerness" in "Congregations, Communities" and "organization[s] one wishes to queer."

The course "Queering the World" teaches "methods for… subverting heterosexist paradigms and binary assumptions that perpetuate oppression."

Some of the key issues addressed included, "What occurs when a congregation, community, or organization is queered?" and "Is it possible to Queer the organization one wishes to queer?"

Other academic courses Harvard students can access include focuses on queerness in video games.

"Video Game Storytelling," for example, examined "an explicitly queer video game with an explicitly queer narrative."

In terms of teaching students the classics, Harvard offers a postmodern twist. A class entitled "Sex, Gender and Shakespeare" studies the English playwright's "representations of… queerness."

Students will also learn queer erotica, according to the Shakespeare course description.

"We will study poems about erotic and queer desire, plays that stage ideas about gender and gender fluidity, and film adaptations that bring modern perspectives to race and sexuality," the Harvard course said.

"Throughout our course, we will ask: how are the forms of gender identity and sexual expression we encounter in seminar that aims to improve each student’s ability to discover and reason about evidence through the medium," the Shakespeare course states.

‘SOCIAL JUSTICE’

A course entitled "The Dark Side of Big Data" claims that "search engines… reinforce racism," and covers "anti-Blackness" poetry and, once again, "queer video games."

Other classes offer information on ideologies, such as "Black Radical Tradition" and "Black Religion and Sexuality."

Another course, "Black Radicalism," includes information on "Black Nationalism" and "Anti-Colonialism."

Harvard also teaches students how to implement "social justice" relating to race in society.

"Bold Bodies: Race in Feminist & Queer Performance" discusses how pop culture – TV, movies, etc. – can be utilized to push the needle on advancing "social justice through… subversive voices."

Social media can also be used for these revolutionary social justice aims and teaches students this in a class called "The Internet, Social Media, and Society." Using the "frameworks" of "queer theory" and CRT, students learn "tools for… disrupting and harnessing social media to effect social change" through various class assignments.

Harvard's law school offers a course on "Black queer feminist" negotiation.

Specifically, a "Black queer feminist approach to negotiating power, space, and purpose rooted in surviving long histories of… violence and dispossession."

The key to the theory is to question the legitimacy of the institution during a legal negotiation.

"Traditional negotiation theory often assumes, explicitly or implicitly, the legitimacy of the institutions or of the institutional agents with which we negotiate. Fugitive Negotiation refuses that premise, instead seeking to understand negotiation with/in the law as intimately related to the backdrops of colonialism, chattel slavery, and their afterlives."

PATRIOTISM

Fox News Digital asked Harvard why a search of the words "patriot" and "patriotism" yielded scant results in its course catalog and did not immediately receive a response.

Despite receiving hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government each year – over $600 million in 2021 – Harvard does not offer significant meaningful options for classes that study American patriotism, according to its course catalog.

Searching for the keyword "oppression" yielded 87 results. "Critical race theory" yielded 34 results. "Racism" yielded 98 results. A search for "Marx" yielded 24 results.

Searching for "patriot" and "patriotism" did not yield a major academic focus from the institution, according to the course catalog.

Six courses came up for "patriotism" — two were from courses that discussed the U.S. "Patriot Act." The other four were duplicates of a single course. This course covered the topic of patriotism – as a general concept – in the context of the violence of war.

In addition to the advanced scholarship on critical theory discussed above, Harvard affirms that what makes it so "special" is its commitment to "inclusion and belonging."

"Harvard has built a community comprising many backgrounds, cultures, races, identities, life experiences, perspectives, beliefs, and values," it said.

As part of this mission, Harvard provides a "land acknowledgment" to point out that the campus previously belonged to Native Americans.

Its website states that "Harvard exists on the traditional and ancestral land of the Massachusetts, the original inhabitants of what is now known as Boston and Cambridge. We pay respect to the people of the Massachusett Tribe, past and present, and honor the land itself which remains sacred to the Massachusett."

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi contributed to this report.