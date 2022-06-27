Webb calls out 'pop culture princess' AOC over SCOTUS impeachment push: 'Do your job'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor David Webb ripped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a "pop culture princess," after she called for the impeachment of several Supreme Court justices over the abortion ruling. Webb demanded AOC do her "job" on "Fox & Friends First" as fallout over the abortion ruling continues nationwide.

DAVID WEBB: Aren't you sick of being lectured by people who are pop culture princesses, which is what she is? She hasn't written a piece of legislation, passed a piece of legislation, yet she lectures America on how it should work. Do your job.

