Webb calls out 'pop culture princess' AOC over SCOTUS impeachment push: 'Do your job'

AOC called for impeachment of Supreme Court justices following abortion ruling

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor David Webb ripped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a "pop culture princess," after she called for the impeachment of several Supreme Court justices over the abortion ruling. Webb demanded AOC do her "job" on "Fox & Friends First" as fallout over the abortion ruling continues nationwide. 

KAMALA HARRIS TWEET ON ABORTION RIGHTS SLAMMED BY LIBERALS: ‘LITERALLY THE EMBODIMENT OF THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS’

DAVID WEBB: Aren't you sick of being lectured by people who are pop culture princesses, which is what she is? She hasn't written a piece of legislation, passed a piece of legislation, yet she lectures America on how it should work. Do your job. 

