Watters: 'The party of blame has run out of patsies to pin their failures on'

Jesse Watters accused the left of deflection and irresponsibility in Thursday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"This is the evolution of the Democrats," he said. "The party of blame has run out of patsies to pin their failures on. They went from, 'It was Trump's fault,' to ‘No, it was your fault,’ to ‘You can thank us later for saving your life.’ And why the sudden change of heart? Are Democrats seeing the light, or seeing their power slip away?"

" … This is about politics. That's why they flipped."

Blue states are lifting mask mandates while federal institutions contradict each other. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said the CDC still recommends masking "in areas of high and substantial transmission" like public indoor settings. Watters reported that the White House recommends following not only CDC guidance, but also state guidance that might break with CDC guidance.

Watters compared the contradictory guidance to the "drastically different" accounts of a crime given by its witnesses.

He referenced Fox News host Dan Bongino's recent comment, saying, "The Democrats are usually in lockstep, like a mob. And so, you know they're in trouble when their talking points are all over the place."

"Do they think we're stupid?" Watters asked. "This is like wanting credit for taking your foot off somebody's neck. 'Here's your freedom back, peasant. I only hurt you because I love you.'"

"They terrorized us for two years," he added, citing job terminations over vaccine mandates and compulsory masking for schoolchildren.

"But the left wants us to forget that and that they were behind all of that."

Watters quoted a report that almost six in 10 Americans "disapprove of how Joe Biden is handling his presidency, with most of that group saying there's literally nothing Biden has done since taking office that they approve of."

"Here's the good news, though," he concluded. "There's a light at the end of the tunnel. It's like Warren Buffett once said, ‘What the wise do in the beginning, fools do at the end.’ Common sense doesn't have to follow anything. You know what we found out here: who the fools were."