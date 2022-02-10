Former CDC director pushes back on mandatory school mask mandates: The school setting is a safe setting

Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield told "The Story" Thursday parents should have the right to decide whether to mask their children in schools.

MASK MANDATES EASED ACROSS US AS COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS DROP BELOW 100,000

ROBERT REDFIELD: I'm totally against mandates, both for vaccines and for masks. I think it's time. Again, we're going to be with COVID-19 for the rest of time, and we need to now really embrace how each of us are going to learn to modulate that risk. Obviously, one of the most important things we can do is be vaccinated and stay vaccinated and keep our vaccine, you know, up to the active level that it needs to be. The second thing we can do is make some smart choices about how we potentially can get exposed. But I do think, again, the school setting is a safe setting. I'm not an advocate for mandatory mask mandates. If parents want their children to wear a mask, the parents should have that right. If the parents don't want their children to wear a mask, the parents should have that right.

