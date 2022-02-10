Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Former CDC director pushes back on mandatory school mask mandates: The school setting is a safe setting

Dr. Robert Redfield told 'The Story' he's 'totally against' vaccine and mask mandates

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Former CDC director: Parents should have a choice on masking children Video

Former CDC director: Parents should have a choice on masking children

Dr. Robert Redfield discusses the CDC school masking guidance on ‘The Story.’

Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield told "The Story" Thursday parents should have the right to decide whether to mask their children in schools

MASK MANDATES EASED ACROSS US AS COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS DROP BELOW 100,000 

ROBERT REDFIELD: I'm totally against mandates, both for vaccines and for masks. I think it's time. Again, we're going to be with COVID-19 for the rest of time, and we need to now really embrace how each of us are going to learn to modulate that risk. Obviously, one of the most important things we can do is be vaccinated and stay vaccinated and keep our vaccine, you know, up to the active level that it needs to be. The second thing we can do is make some smart choices about how we potentially can get exposed. But I do think, again, the school setting is a safe setting. I'm not an advocate for mandatory mask mandates. If parents want their children to wear a mask, the parents should have that right. If the parents don't want their children to wear a mask, the parents should have that right. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

CDC messaging has been very confusing: Dr. Robert Redfield Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.