Elon Musk calls out Twitter employee caught in Project Veritas video mocking his Asperger's

Elon Musk called out a Twitter executive who was caught mocking the billionaire's Asperger's in a newly-released video from Project Veritas.

Alex Martinez, identified by Project Veritas as Twitter's Lead Client Partner, was recorded knocking his incoming boss, decrying the Tesla CEO's mission to reform the platform's policies in favor of free speech.

"He has Asperger's. So he's special!" Martinez told an undercover Project Veritas journalist in a video released Tuesday. "You're special needs! You're literally special needs."

"So I can't even take what you're saying seriously," Martinez added.

Musk did not seem to take those comments lightly, tweeting, "Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s …"

The billionaire pinned that tweet to his Twitter page.

Musk also separately tweeted a frown emoji in response to the video.

Martinez's comments came just one day after Project Veritas released another video featuring Twitter senior engineer Siru Murugesan, who was caught saying Twitter "does not believe in free speech" and how a "capitalist" like Musk may come into conflict with Murugesan's fellow colleagues, who he described as being "socialist" and "commie as f---."

"Ideologically, it does not make sense, like, because we're actually censoring the right and not the left," Murugesan told an undercover Project Veritas journalist in Monday's video. "So everyone on the right will be like, ‘Bro, it’s okay to say it, just gotta tolerate it.' The left will be like, ‘No, I’m not gonna tolerate it. I need it censored or else I'm not gonna be on the platform.' So it does that on the right. It's true. There is bias."

When asked what his colleagues think of Musk becoming their new boss, Murugesan said "they hate it" though he himself is "at least okay with it."

"Some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left… They're like, ‘This would be my last day,’" the senior engineer said. "We did all we could to, like, revolt against it. A lot of the employees revolted against it, but at the end of the day, the board of directors have the say and then they acted on their best interests because they didn't wanna get sued."

Following the leak of Murugesan's comments, internal memos to Twitter staff were leaked to Project Veritas warning "increased targeting" of employees, referred to within the company as "Tweeps."

"Groups like Project Veritas are active right now," Twitter's security team told staff. "These groups use social engineering tactics to get close to employees and obtain videos and recordings of employees discussing internal company matters and often selectively edit those recordings to misrepresent conversations to further their own political or ideological agendas."

"Given the interest in Twitter at the moment, we expect for this targeting to continue and possibly increase, and it's more important than ever that we remain vigilant," the memo read before urging staff, "Do not disclose confidential, proprietary information, or discuss internal conversations, policies or products outside of the office."

In Tuesday's leaked footage, Martinez unwittingly showed the undercover Project Veritas journalist the memo.

"It's like some group that's just trying to out the employees," Martinez told the Project Veritas journalist. "Like they're trying to go on dates with them, like this, and record them… and say, ‘This is what a Twitter employee just said.’"

Martinez added, "You're lucky that you met me organically cause I would be questioning everything about you."

Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.