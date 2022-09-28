Washington sheriff slams failed liberal policies as homeless encampment 'devastates' Spokane neighborhood

A Washington state sheriff blamed Democrats for Spokane's homeless crisis Wednesday, telling "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that his community is dealing with one of the largest homeless camps in the nation.

"It's devastating that entire neighborhood," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told Carley Shimkus.

"You have entire families who are living in fear because of the drugs, the alcohol, the theft, the violence and, inside the camp, you have people being branded, beaten in the head with hammers, raped and this is the prime example of the failed policies of the radical left," he added.

Knezovich said the camp is a byproduct of a protest that began at Spokane's city hall and found its way to the current location on a sector of land owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

"The Washington State Department of Transportation has failed to clean it up. They allowed it to grow and our commerce secretary Lisa Brown now wants to throw $25 million at the problem…" he said.

Knezovich said that funding the issue would fail to help anyone in the area and would instead "line activists' pockets."

"People need to take a hard look at who they're electing because the people they're electing are setting these policies, and it has real consequences," he added.