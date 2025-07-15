Washington Post’s new opinion editor promises ‘ambitious’ changes, echoes Jeff Bezos’ talking points

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post’s new opinion editor promised "ambitious and thorough" changes to the storied section while making it clear that he aligns with billionaire owner Jeff Bezos’ desire to "rebuild trust with more Americans."

Bezos announced some major changes to the outlet's opinion page in February when he declared, "We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others," and that top opinion editor David Shipley decided to step away. Post opinion section staffers were eager to learn about their new boss and the direction of the sections for months until Adam O’Neal was plucked from The Economist.

O’Neal was announced as Shipley’s replacement in an unusual selfie-style video that was posted to X by the Post’s communications department in June. He began his tenure leading the opinion section of the Post on Monday, where staffers were greeted with an email titled simply, "Looking forward," that echoed Bezos’ "personal liberties and free markets" message.

WASHINGTON POST CEO URGES STAFFERS WHO DON'T ‘FEEL ALIGNED’ WITH PAPER'S NEW DIRECTION TO TAKE BUYOUT

"After thinking and planning for quite some time, I’m beyond thrilled to finally get to work. It won’t be easy, but we have a real opportunity to build the most popular, vibrant and influential opinion section in the country. My top priority will be to significantly increase the reach and effect of our work. Advocating for free markets and personal liberties will be critical as we rebuild trust with more Americans and scale our high-quality journalism," O’Neal wrote in the email obtained by Fox News Digital.

"This is not a partisan project, and we will welcome robust debate within the twin pillars. It's also important that we communicate with optimism about this country in particular and the future in general," he continued. "The changes we have planned are not marginal. They will be ambitious and thorough."

Bezos was scolded by liberal commentators after his February announcement of major changes to the opinion section, with many critics accusing him of bending the knee to President Donald Trump.

O’Neal, who has also worked at The Dispatch and The Wall Street Journal, told staffers that his department would embrace the paper’s longstanding traditions as changes are made.

"Throughout, we will cultivate and maintain core values: encouraging original reporting; creating a collegial atmosphere; expecting high standards; and embracing experimentation and innovation. We won’t let sentimentality slow down much-needed reform. I have tremendous respect for The Post’s 148-year history, as well as its culture of adaptation and evolution. We will embrace that tradition wholeheartedly as we chart a new, transformative path for this iconic institution," O’Neal wrote.

"I know this represents a shift for many of you, and maybe even an unwelcome one for some, but simply being reconciled to these changes is not enough. We want those who stick with us to be genuinely enthusiastic about the new direction and focus," he continued. "While I’ve spent the past few months learning about the inner-workings of our section, I’ll also spend the coming days having a close-up look at our systems and workflow. That means that, in addition to learning from you all individually, I'll be sitting in on meetings and discussions as an observer."

LIBERAL PUNDITS DUB WASHINGTON POST'S LATEST OPINION SHAKE-UP A 'TERRIBLE TRAGEDY,' SLAM JEFF BEZOS

O’Neal called it a "unique and exciting time for The Post" and wrapped up his email by noting that the opinion section’s "future" team is not currently in place.

"I’m eager to put together the team that will bring us into the future," O’Neal wrote.

It’s been turbulent times at the Post, which famously came under fire after Bezos stopped the editorial page from endorsing then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 over Trump, prompting several staffers to leave the paper. The Post endorsed former President Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

When Bezos explained the decision, he cited a Gallup poll showing Americans losing trust in the media, even falling below Congress, telling readers, "Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working."

LONGTIME WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST QUITS PAPER, SLAMS GROWING EDITORIAL CONSTRAINTS UNDER BEZOS

Last week, publisher and CEO Will Lewis offered a blunt ultimatum to staff who aren't onboard with the "new direction" the paper is taking under Bezos.

"I understand and respect, however, that our chosen path is not for everyone," Lewis wrote in a memo obtained by Fox News Digital. "That’s exactly why we introduced the voluntary separation program. As we continue in this new direction, I want to ask those who do not feel aligned with the company’s plan to reflect on that. The VSP is designed to support you in making this decision, give you the ability to weigh your options thoughtfully and with less concern about financial consequences. And if you think that it’s time to move on to a new chapter, the VSP helps you take that next step with more security."

Fox News Digital’s Hanna Panreck and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

