Washington Post skewered after quietly updating 'fact-check' on Hunter Biden meetings

Fox News contributor Joe Concha roasted Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler for "updates" to a 2020 article on claims that Hunter Biden set up a dinner meeting between a Burisma executive and his father, who was vice president at the time.

The Federalist called the 2020 article, originally headlined, "Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop: An explainer," as "one of the most consequential fact checks in the history of American politics."

According to reporting from the New York Post, Kessler's fact-check has been updated six times.

"So if you're keeping score at home with this particular update, we're currently at six updates, zero corrections on this fact-check from two years ago," Concha said. "When you update a story, it's not a news story, therefore no one's going to see it."

"There needs to be, right now, an apology and a retraction," he added. "Period. But that's not going to happen because you need shame in your DNA and some pride in your work."

When asked if the media's coverage and apparent coverups of Biden family corruption allegations affected the 2020 election, Concha was emphatic.

"It was three weeks before a major presidential election, a very close election that was decided by a few thousand votes in places like Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin," he said. "It very easily could have gone the other way."

"By not covering it," Concha continued, "by, again, trusting officials telling you what that laptop was 51 former intelligence officials who have clearly showed they're partisan at this point, that ‘it’s not real, don't believe it,' and everyone went along with it. And now we're seeing it again and again, as if this story doesn't exist."

"It is the forbidden fruit of journalism," Concha said.

Politico is also under fire for "rolling over for the WH" after claiming that there is no evidence in House Oversight Chair James Comer's recent memo that President Joe Biden received any "direct" payment from foreign nationals.

"GOP House Oversight Chair James Comer rolled out a new memo identifying over $20 million in payments from entities or individuals in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan to Biden family members. But the memo doesn't show a direct payment to Joe Biden," Politico's first post, including a link to Politico's "Congress Minutes," read, according to screenshots on X.

"Weird, you guys don't say what was inaccurate about it. Good work rolling over for them tho," The Spectator's Stephen Miller wrote.

