Harris voters in Michigan tell Politico they might flee country if Trump wins: ‘We’re close enough to Canada’

Multiple voters attending a recent rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan this week told Politico they’re thinking of fleeing to nearby Canada if former President Trump wins the presidential election.

The outlet noted that the 20 Michigan Harris voters it spoke to seemed uneasy about the state of the presidential race, and some are now considering relocating to another country.

"Oh, God, she has to win: I don’t want to live in a Trumpian hellscape," one retired homemaker told the outlet. "We might have to leave: Canada, if they’ll take us."

Recent polls have shown that the race has become even closer in Michigan, one of the crucial swing states both Harris and Trump are fiercely competing for. A new Quinnipiac poll revealed that Trump is up over Harris by three points in the state, though that lead is still within the margin of error.

A recent Washington Post column described that Democratic voters in Michigan’s 7th district aren’t even as animated about the party’s top issue, abortion, this election cycle – a sign that voter enthusiasm for Harris and other Democratic candidates may not be where the party needs it to be.

On the ground in Michigan, Politico reporter Adam Wren could feel the anxiety among Harris voters about the current state of the race.

"The uneasy Democrats are now wrapping their heads around how the race became this impossibly close — and what they might do if Trump, currently leading within the margin of error here according to an average of public surveys, pulls this off," he reported.

"Anxiety — and honest-to-God fear— has replaced joy on the trail for fretful Democrats 18 days out," Wren added.

The reporter spoke to 32-year-old Grand Rapids resident Gabriela Jelinek, who admitted, "Truthfully, I have thought about moving out of the country" if Trump wins.

She also mentioned another contingency plan. "I’ve also thought about having to marry a friend in order to protect my assets as a single woman… Like a male friend — in order to make sure my life is protected, because I feel like we’ll be going to times where we need male permission to do everything."

Politico also spoke to retired nurse Mary Harig. Wearing a "Cat Ladies for Kamala" shirt, Harig told Wren that she is also considering fleeing to Canada if Harris doesn’t win.

"We’re close enough to Canada. And my husband has said, too, ‘We cannot take another four years of this.’ And if this does happen, we will go to Canada."

Another couple told the media outlet that they were having "serious discussions" about moving to Spain or the Dominican Republic following a Trump victory. "We’re not making serious plans, but we’re having serious discussions at this point," Nelson Soto said about he and his wife.

"Let’s just hope that in the next couple of weeks everything goes well, so that it doesn’t have to come to fruition."