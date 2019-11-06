Washington Post slammed over 'embarrassing' Mueller report graphic novel to be released in December

The Washington Post announced on Tuesday that it's releasing a graphic novel version of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, an announcement that triggered swift backlash.

The Post, which previously collaborated with the publisher Scribner in releasing a book of Mueller's findings from the Russia investigation, revealed that their second collaboration would be for a "graphic non-fiction book" titled "The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation," which will solely focus on the obstruction of justice investigation into President Trump.

"The book provides a unique, graphic depiction of the report’s most scrutinized passages and pivotal moments, all contextualized with The Post’s original reporting," the Post said in a news release. "The Mueller Report Illustrated offers a fly-on-the-wall account of life in the White House, told through the accounts of the men and women who at one time served the president—James Comey, Michael Flynn, Donald McGahn, K.T. McFarland, Sean Spicer, Rod Rosenstein, Hope Hicks, Michael Cohen, and many others."

Although the full report has been available to read online for months, the graphic novel is to be sold in paperback for $20 starting in December.

"The report’s second volume – detailing possible obstruction of justice in the White House – left open questions that have gained new relevance as Congress continues to investigate the president and he continues to resist," The Post's Executive Editor Martin Baron said. "This book helps to easily and clearly explain the underlying facts of the obstruction investigation, allowing the public to arrive at its own conclusions."

The announcement of the "illustrated" edition of the Mueller report was widely panned on social media as "embarrassing" and a "special genre of grifterism."

"The Washington Post graphic book, The Starr Report Illustrated, would have been epic," Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York reacted.

Mueller ultimately wrote that he found no conspiracy between Trump and Russia, but did not draw a conclusion over whether or not the president obstructed justice.