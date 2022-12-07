Washington Post mocked for 'ridiculous' criticism of 'Shark Week': Like saying 'Housewives' has too many women

"Outnumbered" panelists brutally mocked The Washington Post for its recent criticism of Discovery’s annual "Shark Week" after the outlet highlighted a study claiming the programming lacks diversity and overrepresents White men named "Mike."

Thankfully, as co-host Emily Compagno pointed out Wednesday: sharks can’t read.

The Post pointed to a study done by the Public Library of Science led by Allegheny College biology professor Lisa Whitenack. The project observed that "Discovery’s programming emphasized negative messages about sharks, lacked useful messaging about shark conservation and overwhelmingly featured White men as experts — including several with the same name."

Compagno acknowledged valid criticism of a lack of representation for people of color and that the industry is largely led by men. She then asked the panel how to balance that issue.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt argued there could be an issue – if Discovery were only hiring men named "Mike."

"Give me a break, Mike is such a popular name," Earhardt told the panel. "I'm not offended by this. If we need more women in the profession, then fine, hire some more women to be on Discovery, but give me a break. This is ‘Shark Week.’"

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo called the criticism ridiculous and said men are naturally more drawn to sharks.

"It's like me saying, ‘You know what? I did a study: too many women on those 'Housewives of Beverly Hills,’" Arroyo said.

"We can't take issue with the people that are naturally attracted to this reality genre or that and try to make a national case of it."

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier dismissed the article entirely, saying there’s no real story behind the criticism unless there was evidence that unqualified White men named "Mike" were favored during the hiring process – which the study did not claim to have evidence of.

She instead criticized claims about the show’s lack of diversity.

"What I seem to find as the issue in this is just the waste of academic funding," Saphier explained. "This study came out of Allegheny College and it received funding from Allegheny College."

She called for the funding to be redirected and invested in innovation and STEM programs, rather than an analysis of diversity in nature programming.

"It's a waste of academic funds, and it happens all the time," she said.

Compagno added that the core inequities should be addressed and prioritized over the representation on TV.

"If the industry is lacking, why so much focus on the coverage?" she asked. "Shouldn't it matter who has access to the research, who's able to go to get the education? If there are inequities, essentially, why aren't we addressing them?"

