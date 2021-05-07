Washington Post fact-checker calls out Biden's spin on disappointing jobs report

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler called out President Biden over his attempt to spin the disappointing April jobs report.

The April jobs report released on Friday shocked the nation, which saw just 266,000 jobs created and a rise in unemployment after economists expected roughly 1 million jobs to be created amid the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

While Biden stressed to reporters to put the underwhelming data in "perspective," he later took to Twitter to boast his administration's jobs record from his first few months in office.

"Since the beginning of our administration, the economy has added more than 1.5 million jobs," Biden tweeted along with a graphic showing just "542,000" jobs were created within the first three months of the Trump administration. "We’ve still got work to do, but America is moving in the right direction."

Kessler knocked the tweet, invoking the record of his former boss President Obama.

"Now do the first three months of Obama. -2.2 million jobs!" Kessler exclaimed.

The fact-checker added, "It's totally ridiculous to pretend that jobs growth in the early months of a presidency has much to do with administration policies."

Kessler recently concluded that the Post tallied 78 misleading claims in Biden's first 100 days in office, which included four "Four Pinocchios" ratings.

However, he announced he was throwing in the towel on maintaining a database throughout the Biden presidency as he did for the Trump presidency.

"Here's the Biden database -- which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson," Kessler tweeted. "'Learned my lesson' means that who knows what the next four years will bring. We have fact-checked Biden rigorously and will continue to do so. Trump at 500 claims/100 days was manageable; 8,000+ was not."