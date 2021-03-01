Washington Post fact-checker forgets Biden's been president for the last month

The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler fact-checks politicians for a living, but on Sunday he got a fact-check of his own after a clumsy attempt to rip former President Donald Trump.

As Trump blasted President Biden for continued school closings during his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, Kessler tried to hold Trump responsible for the closures.

"Trump complaining about kids not back in schools yet. Who was president a month ago?" Kessler asked, apparently sarcastically.

Twitter users helpfully pointed out to him that a month before the speech was Jan. 28, eight days after Biden took office.

TRUMP USES CPAC SPEECH TO TEAR INTO BIDEN ON BORDER CRISIS, SAYS HE WON'T CREATE NEW PARTY

Trump, who has called for schools to reopen since last summer, ripped Biden at CPAC for failing to deliver on the issue in the face of powerful, Democratic-aligned teachers unions.

"Joe Biden has shamefully betrayed America's youth and he is cruelly keeping our children locked in their homes, no reason for it whatsoever," Trump said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have stated schools can safely reopen without vaccinated teachers, but the Biden administration has come under fire for bending to union demands as children continue to languish in isolated learning environments.

Republicans are pushing back on the $128 billion set aside for K-12 schools in Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – a package that GOP leadership said is bloated and stacked with demands that "have absolutely nothing to do with COVID relief."

Trump continued to claim the 2020 election was "rigged" against him in his CPAC address and again suggested he had truly beaten Biden which also drew the attention of fact-checkers. Trump lost the Electoral College, 306-232.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.