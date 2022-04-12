Washington Post columnist says Tim Scott ‘disowned’ Ketanji Brown Jackson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post columnist attacked Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as a race traitor for voting against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Opinion writer Colbert I. King seemed troubled by the idea that the first Black senator to represent a southern state in over a century could vote against the first Black female Supreme Court nominee. His column titled, "How to explain Tim Scott?" King was blunt.

"Jackson was disowned by someone who looks like her and who now claims victimhood for himself," he wrote, referring to Scott's response to liberal media attacks.

As the "sole Black member in the Senate caucus," the Post columnist lectured, Scott would be remembered for "standing by" while Judge Jackson was "bullied" by his GOP peers.

"Scott stood by as his GOP colleagues harangued, besmirched and badgered a well-qualified, widely respected Black woman with untruthful smears and bad faith attacks," King wrote. "But when the bullying got started, Scott went missing."

The Washington Post columnist quoted Martin Luther King Jr.'s comments about minorities who will "never fight for freedom" and who "seek profit for themselves" as his answer to his earlier question in how to "explain" Scott.

Quoting MLK, he called Scott a "lost soul."

"The historic struggle for progress, King told the audience, has always had ‘masses of decent people, along with their lost souls,’" he wrote.

He continued, "And maybe therein lies the answer: Tim Scott, who profits from gains in his right-wing world; and, Tim Scott, lost soul running his God-given race. Either way, his place in history is assured."

WASHINGTON POST CRUSHED FOR ‘FACT CHECK’ ON WHETHER SEN. TIM SCOTT TRULY WENT ‘FROM COTTON TO CONGRESS’

This isn't the first time The Washington Post has targeted the Republican senator. The Post faced backlash last spring when Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler attempted to discredit Scott’s family history in what many called a "hit job" and "bad faith" attack.

Scott, being the lone Black Republican in the Senate, has frequently been the target of offensive racial smears by the liberal media.

MSNBC host Joy Reid, who often attacks Scott as a traitor to Blacks, also criticized Scott for not voting for Jackson.

In a racially-charged tweet she wrote, "He let @LindseyGrahamSC & the sheriffs dog-walk him and destroy police reform after pretending to work on it and now he'll go along with Lindsey's barking-dog racism against Judge Jackson because: he's Tim Scott."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The senator responded to Reid on "Fox and Friends."

"What is so offensive about what Joy is saying is [she's saying] that a Black man cannot think for himself, that I have to follow somebody else. That is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard," Scott said. "But it reinforces the liberal elites' approach to minorities who will not fall in line and do what they tell us to do. There are millions of Americans who happen to be Black, who want to think for themselves, who will think for themselves."