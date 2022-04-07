Tim Scott hits back at Joy Reid's criticism: 'She's saying a Black man cannot think for himself'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R) joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss why he is not voting for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and responded to MSNBC host Joy Reid using race to attack him for the decision. Reid tweeted that Scott "let Lindsey Graham & the sheriffs dog-walk him" when it came to police reform and is going along with Graham's "barking-dog racism" on opposing Jackson.

TIM SCOTT: What is so offensive about what Joy is saying is [she's saying] that a Black man cannot think for himself, that I have to follow somebody else. That is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. But it reinforces the liberal elites' approach to minorities who will not fall in line and do what they tell us to do. There are millions of Americans who happen to be Black, who want to think for themselves, who will think for themselves. But the power of the liberal elite wants to attack us like vicious dogs because they do not want anyone standing up opposed to what they are doing, leading our country in the wrong direction. It is vile, it is offensive, and we should stop allowing the liberal media to push these stories by their hosts.

