Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tim Scott hits back at Joy Reid's criticism: 'She's saying a Black man cannot think for himself'

MSNBC host accuses Scott of 'going along' with racism by opposing Judge Jackson

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tim Scott: 'Joy Reid is saying a Black man cannot think for himself' Video

Tim Scott: 'Joy Reid is saying a Black man cannot think for himself'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., torches Joy Reid, and the liberal elite for not accepting that Black Americans can think for themselves.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R) joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss why he is not voting for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and responded to MSNBC host Joy Reid using race to attack him for the decision. Reid tweeted that Scott "let Lindsey Graham & the sheriffs dog-walk him" when it came to police reform and is going along with Graham's "barking-dog racism" on opposing Jackson. 

BIDEN SCOTUS NOMINEE EFFECTIVELY SAID CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASES ‘ARENT THAT SERIOUS’: EX-FEDERAL PROSECUTOR 

TIM SCOTT: What is so offensive about what Joy is saying is [she's saying] that a Black man cannot think for himself, that I have to follow somebody else. That is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. But it reinforces the liberal elites' approach to minorities who will not fall in line and do what they tell us to do. There are millions of Americans who happen to be Black, who want to think for themselves, who will think for themselves. But the power of the liberal elite wants to attack us like vicious dogs because they do not want anyone standing up opposed to what they are doing, leading our country in the wrong direction. It is vile, it is offensive, and we should stop allowing the liberal media to push these stories by their hosts. 

WATCH ‘FOX & FRIENDS’ INTERVIEW BELOW:

Sen. Tim Scott: Liberal elites are leading our country in the wrong direction Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.