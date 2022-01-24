Washington Post columnist complains media is stuck in 'Biden is a failure' mode

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin continued her cheerleading of President Biden in a new column in which she attacks the media for being too critical of the president.

After one year in office, Biden and his administration are facing fierce blowback for their management of COVID-19, the economy, and foreign policy. Rubin penned a column Monday where she asserted, "Biden may not find it so hard to turn the corner" on the bad press.

"But Biden has an opportunity to change the conversation. The voting rights debate in the Senate is over. Build Back Better is kaput as one giant bill. And so, beginning Friday, you could hear the tectonic plates creak. The ground was shifting. Biden was moving on," Rubin wrote.

Rather than suggesting Biden was to blame for multiple setbacks in his administration, Rubin instead blamed that the media coverage is too focused on "failure" or things that he could never achieve.

"Perhaps, he has absorbed the advice of many Democrats: Don’t talk about failure or things you cannot achieve. You might not know it from the media coverage, but his first year still remains among the strongest of any modern president," Rubin wrote.

She insisted that media is stuck in a "Biden is a failure" mode by refusing to move forward like Biden did.

"The media is stuck in ‘Biden is a failure’ mode, but Biden certainly is moving on, with successes on the economy, Covid-19, infrastructure and the American Rescue Plan in hand. If inflation slows, Covid recedes and he gets a few more wins on important, discrete items in his domestic agenda, Biden may look a whole lot more formidable on his second anniversary," she wrote.

Biden’s recent failings including the inability to pass Build Back Better, rising inflation rates, concerns from the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the growing tensions in Ukraine have caused widespread criticism.

Nevertheless, Rubin touted what she considered successes in the Biden administration.

"Biden also hit the economic gains in his first year — more than 6 million new jobs, wage gains for workers at the bottom of the income ladder and cutting child poverty by nearly 40 percent — and celebrated 210 million vaccinated Americans," Rubin said.