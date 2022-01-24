NBC's Chuck Todd: Biden 'no longer seen as competent and effective'

NBC anchor Chuck Todd said Sunday that President Biden was in trouble with the American electorate following the release of a new NBC poll last week showing dismal approval ratings to kick off the midterm election year.

During the opening segment on "Meet the Press," Todd, citing the poll, declared Biden's 43% approval rating showed he'd "lost his identity," and was "no longer seen as competent and effective" in the eyes of voters, spelling a potential "shellacking" for Democrats in November.

LIBERAL MEDIA MEMBERS HEAP PRAISE ON BIDEN FOLLOWING FIRST SOLO PRESS CONFERENCE IN MONTHS: ‘QUITE THE CHANGE’

"President Biden’s news conference on Wednesday was designed to kick off a second year reset of his presidency, recapture his political identity, if you will, but our new NBC News poll suggests Mr. Biden does need a reset because he's lost his identity a bit," Todd said, referring to Biden's heavily panned Wednesday press conference that lasted nearly two hours.

"He's no longer seen as competent and effective, no longer seen as a good commander-in-chief, or perhaps most damaging, as easy-going and likable. In fact, just 5% of adults say Mr. Biden has performed better than expected as president, one of the many lowest firsts and fewest in our poll," he added.

TRUMP REACTS TO BIDEN'S FIRST YEAR IN OFFICE: ‘I WANT HIM TO DO WELL’ BUT AMERICA IS ‘IN TROUBLE’

Todd revealed NBC's new measuring tool intended to foresee a likely outcome in the midterms, with two of the three major indicators on the meter predicting a "shellacking" for Democrats.

He noted that low approval ratings like Biden's historically led to a big defeat for the party in power, and that the nation's "wrong track number" was only the third time in history an NBC poll showed such a high number of Americans saying they thought the nation was heading in the wrong direction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Todd added that voters still preferred Democrats control Congress by just one percentage point, but claimed they would need to be up by "four or five" to make up for Republican redistricting.

"But as you can see, two of our three most important indexes is sitting in shellacking territory right for the Democrats. This is a dangerous place for the party and the president to be at the one-year mark of this presidency," he said.