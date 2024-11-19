Washington Post columnist claims 'Republicans want to kill your kids:' 'It's actually true'

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is urging Democrats to change their messaging to say that "Republicans want to kill your kids."

On Tuesday's installment of her "Jen Rubin's Green Room" podcast, Rubin insisted Senate Republicans who acquiesce to President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees must pay a "political price."

"The people who irresponsibly put dangerous, treasonous, unfit people in positions of authority are responsible not only for those people, but for all the horrors that will unfold," she said. "And Democrats better get started now tracking these people, holding these people accountable and making clear to ordinary voters who voted for what and who’s responsible for what.

In order to do that, Rubin advised, "You can't talk broad themes. You have to boil it down to nuts and bolts, and you have to be pithy. What do I mean by pithy? How about this: Republicans want to kill your kids. It's actually true."

"If you're gonna oppose vaccinations, if you're gonna stop breakthrough medical research, if you're gonna allow minors and all sorts of people to get semi-automatic weapons, which they use to shoot up schools, well, then you are responsible for kids' health and death, unfortunately. It has to be that simple and that direct, and it has to be over, and over, and over again," Rubin continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rubin and The Post for comment.

Rubin, a former conservative writer who has infamously been advocating on behalf of Democrats in the Trump era, has been outspoken this week about her outrage towards MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, calling it "disgusting" on social media. Rubin is notably an MSNBC contributor.

She even fueled a growing boycott of her network colleagues.

"The market works great. You can stop watching Morning Joe anytime," Rubin wrote on social media Monday evening.

She then followed , "On MJ: If you don't appreciate the audience you have, betray that audience and lose their trust you are [going] to lose lots of them. I have seen this movie."

Rubin even had some harsh words for billionaire Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos after he halted the paper's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris just days before the election, blasting his "bulls--- explanation."

"First of all, I do not believe the reason stated. I don't believe they have suddenly decided – he has suddenly decided that we should endorse everybody except presidential candidates, and that of all the elections, this is the one to start with this new policy," Rubin said on her podcast in October. "We endorsed a presidential candidate in 2020 no problem. And I perceive this, and even if it's not intended, it is inevitably perceived as bending the knee to Donald Trump at the worst possible moment when democracy is on the line."

"You have a billionaire who has a business aside from The Post that does business with the federal government deciding not to run afoul of a man who has declared war on democracy and on the free press, and I still find it absolutely inconceivable that someone who owns a newspaper would do this," Rubin continued."

"I am equally troubled by the fact that the reason given was not candid, was not accurate. Why mess around if you say, 'Hey, I'm a businessman. I don't want to endorse anyone because I don't want to affect those businesses.' Yeah, everyone will be aghast, but at least you'd be honest. At least you'd be taking responsibility," Rubin added.

"When a newspaper is forced to advance a bulls--- explanation, how much more damage does that do to The Washington Post? But the problem goes well beyond Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post, it goes beyond the LA Times. It goes beyond USA Today. This is a matter of how free societies defend themselves against fascist threats."