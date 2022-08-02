Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Waltz rips Biden admin for 'huge strategic mistake' with Pelosi's Taiwan visit: 'This is a mess'

Waltz tells 'Fox & Friends' China now believes it can take on US military

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., argued the rhetoric on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has been a 'mess' since the Biden White House reportedly leaked the visit.

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., slammed the Biden administration for reportedly leaking Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, calling it a "mess" and "a huge strategic mistake." Rep. Waltz joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the Biden White House put Pelosi "in a box," forcing her to follow through with the trip despite concerns surrounding Chinese aggression. 

PELOSI TOUCHES DOWN IN MALAYSIA AMID TENSIONS OVER TRIP TO TAIWAN

MICHAEL WALTZ: Internally, this is a mess, obviously… That's the understatement of the day. The speaker was furious that the Biden White House leaked this to the Financial Times, which I think was a huge strategic mistake… then he comments on her trip and says the military doesn't want her to go now she's in a box. She has to go. She cannot back down from this. The message that it will send to the military, the Chinese military, and our allies will be devastating. 

Here's the big difference from prior years. We had these kinds of dustups with the Chinese over visits to Taiwan. The difference then and now is back then they knew and we knew they couldn't really do anything about it militarily. Now, the Chinese believe and Chairman Xi absolutely believes that they can do something militarily, they can match us. And he's told his military to be ready by 2027, right around the corner, to defeat us. And so that's the game changer and why we have to wake up as a country.

