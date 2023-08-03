Kamala Harris repeats the phrase 'our space cooperation' three times in less than 30 seconds

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered another redundant word salad Wednesday, this time repeating the phrase "space cooperation" over and over.

Harris’s tenure as President Biden’s vice president has been characterized by a series of strangely worded and repetitive public statements.

As she hosted Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai at the White House to discuss tourism, mineral trade, and space exploration, this summit proved to be no exception.

After noting to the head of state that "President Biden and I have each been, since we have been in office, to the Indo-Pacific three times each," Harris spoke in circles about America’s plans to work together with Mongolia on space exploration.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the next steps in our work together will be about further expanding our partnership. In particular, we will discuss the work that we will do together to strengthen our space cooperation," Harris said. "You and I spoke briefly about the beginning of the next era — and, for you, what that means, in terms of your leadership and your vision for the future, and certainly, strengthening our space cooperation would be a part of that agenda — including, of course, using our space cooperation to think about how we strengthen the economic prosperity and development of our nations."

This was not the first uncomfortable public comment Harris has given about space. In February, she was mocked for an awkward description of a space launch that was said to be "patronizing."

Luvsannamsrai thanked Harris for hosting him and noted that while "Mongolia is best known as the birthplace of Genghis Khan and for the great history of Mongolian Empire," he praised America as being his country’s "North Star on our democratic journey" since becoming a democracy in the 1990s.

He went on to declare that "We will sign the Open Skies Agreement" in order to "commence direct flights and to "promote tourism and trade, business and investment."

