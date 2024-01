Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

GOP candidate Donald Trump is reportedly considering picking Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be his running mate in the 2024 election, praising her last month as "a killer."

NBC News reported Wednesday that Stefanik came up as a suggestion during a dinner Trump had at Mar-a-Lago, shortly after she went viral with her sharp interrogation of college presidents about campus antisemitism.

Trump seemed to approve of the suggestion and nodded, according to the media outlet, and added, "she's a killer."

Stefanik responded to the VP speculation during an interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on January 10.

"I'm not going to get into the conversations that I have with President Trump. We speak frequently, I've said for a year now, I'm proud to be the first member of Congress to endorse President Trump for re-election, and I would be honored to serve in a Trump administration in any capacity," she said.

Stefanik made headlines in December after her questioning of the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She asked the university presidents if "calling for the genocide of Jews" violated their university's rules on bullying and harassment.

Claudine Gay, who recently stepped down as Harvard president, responded, "it can be, depending on the context."

"Antisemitic speech when it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation — that is actionable conduct, and we do take action," Gay said.

UPenn's president, Liz Magill, also stepped down after backlash to her hedging congressional testimony. NBC News reported Stefanik has been on Trump's radar for a while, because he wants someone loyal.

"If you’re Trump, you want someone who’s loyal above all else," a Republican campaign operative told NBC. "Particularly because he sees Mike Pence as having made a fatal sin."

Stefanik announced Wednesday that she would be joining Trump on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

"America will elect President Trump the next President to save America," she wrote on social media.