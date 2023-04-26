Vivek Ramaswamy calls Biden 'a puppet of the managerial class': 'He's not really running for president'

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discussed why he believes abortion laws should be left to the states, why President Biden is responsible for the stock market decline and why the country needs a "revival" of "national self-confidence."

Ramaswamy joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss his positions and why his campaign is unique from other candidates.

"The other thing people are hungry for is a revival of our national self-confidence. We've lost that. People aren't proud of our country. But, you know, one of the conditions that makes it easier to be proud of a country is where people are making more money."

Ramaswamy said Biden, who announced his re-election campaign Tuesday, is a "puppet" for the managerial class.

"I think it's a farce that Biden is actually the one running for president. Nominally he is, but the essence of what's going on is this is the managerial class putting up their puppet, their stooge," he told Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

"The people who are actually driving the agenda have a very convenient frontman, and the more independent thinking he is, the more difficult it would be for them. So once we see that, everything else, I think starts to make more sense. Biden's not really running for president."

Ramaswamy explained why Biden can be blamed for the declining stock market.

"Inflation actually created the conditions for the Fed to have to hike rates as rapidly as they have. That's directly the cause of the stock market declining. So this does fall on Biden's feet."

"Democrats will talk about tax increases. Republicans may debate spending cuts. It's as though we've forgotten there's a better way to solve this. GDP growth itself, economic growth. Getting Biden out of the White House and somebody who actually understands this in the White House. It's why I'm running is a key step to that."

On the controversial issue of abortion, Ramaswamy said, he is "unapologetically pro-life" and considers abortion as a form of murder. However, he explained that abortion should be treated similarly to murder and left up to the states to decide limitations.

"I do think that abortion is a form of murder. But if you think that murder isn't regulated by the federal government. Murder is done by state statutes. That's how the Constitution works. And so for those reasons, I view abortion as a form of murder because I believe in the Constitution." Furthermore, he said he believes states should adopt a "pro-life stance."

"This is not an answer for the president, because I think the federal government should be out of this," said Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy said his campaign is bringing in young independents and young centrist Democrats as the "first millennial to ever run for U.S. president."

"They say they've invited other presidential candidates in the Republican field who won't go. And I understand why because they get the kinds of questions that I get."

Ramaswamy added that Biden is "cognitively incapable" of holding office any longer, however, he said Trump "seems fine" to run.

Ramaswamy said his new book "Capitalist Punishment" highlights what is happening to Americans' money and, "using the private sector capital markets through the back door to get done what they couldn't get done through the front door using the retirement accounts of everyday Americans to vote for racial equity audits and emissions caps."

"I'm donating all my personal proceeds to a nonprofit that's pursuing and helping pursue litigation against American Express for its racial equity audit practices that discriminated against its employees."

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday, which surveyed an equal number of voters who backed Biden and former President Trump last cycle, found that about 40% of individuals who voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election do not think he should seek re-election.

About 35% of respondents said they would vote for a third-party candidate over Biden in 2024, even if it meant Trump was more likely to win the election.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.